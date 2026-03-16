Guests donate using the new Giving Machine kiosks located in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025.

During the 2025 Christmas season, visitors to Giving Machine kiosks donated approximately 4.7 million items to those in need.

The red Giving Machine kiosks are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church covers all operational costs, ensuring that 100% of the donations are given to those in need through participating organizations.

Donations will be delivered in the coming months, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The impact of the donations includes:

3.5 million meals will help feed the hungry.

500,000 children will receive life-saving vaccinations, protecting them from preventable diseases such as polio, measles and tetanus.

350,000 months of menstrual hygiene care will help women and girls live with dignity.

108,000 children and adults will receive essential clothing, including shoes, socks, coats, everyday attire and school uniforms.

97,000 books, school supplies and technology resources will support education for tens of thousands of children.

40,000 hygiene kits — with items such as soap, deodorant and toothpaste — will provide cleanliness and confidence to students, refugees and shelter residents.

A family looks at donation cards in a Light the World Giving Machine in Montreal, Québec, Canada, in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Light the World Giving Machine kiosks were in 126 cities — more than ever before — for the 2025 Christmas season.

Since the first Giving Machine kiosk launched in 2017, approximately $70 million has been donated through the initiative.

Several countries had the kiosks for the first time in 2025: Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Italy, Japan, Spain and Thailand. In total, Giving Machine kiosks were in 21 countries and on six continents this past year, also more than ever before.

Celebrate Jesus Christ

The purpose of the Light the World global initiative — of which the Giving Machine kiosks are a part — is to celebrate the birth and life of Jesus Christ and embrace His invitation to “love thy neighbour” (Matthew 22:39).

People donate to one of the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation’s giving machines, which allow people to donate to provide health care, clothing, farming, vocational scholarships, and more to community organizations worldwide, located in Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Referencing Acts 10:38, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chair of the Missionary Executive Council said, “Jesus of Nazareth went about doing good. I can think of no better gift we can give the Savior than to love one another as He did. The Giving Machine initiative is a beautiful way to do just that.”

Speaking to news media on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, in the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communication Department, reminded people that “Jesus Christ is the Light of the World.”

“Like the wise men of old made significant sacrifices to bring and offer gifts to the Savior, Jesus Christ, we are grateful for people all around the world who sacrifice and offer donations to bring joy and light to others,” Elder Holland said.

Billie Arthur and Rhett Arthur look at the donation options in a Light the World Giving Machine at City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A growing impact on individuals

During the 2025 Christmas season, more than 500 nonprofits participated in the Giving Machine initiative, offering over 3,200 different items for donation.

Items vary by city, but a typical machine includes food, clean water, clothing, shelter, health care, education support, hygiene kits, bedding, job and career training, and even livestock.

As the number of donated items continues to grow each year, the impact of those donations also grows in the lives of individuals and families around the world.

For example, the donation of menstrual hygiene education and supplies in Western Nepal means that many young girls won’t miss school and fall behind in their studies.

Young women hold menstrual health kits they received in early May 2025. The kits, which include reusable pads from Days for Girls Nepal, were made possible by donations through the Light the World Giving Machine initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Though the amount donated through Giving Machine kiosks since 2017 is in the tens of millions, the impact on the future for many families can’t be measured in dollar amounts.

In the Philippines, the gift of piglets is helping hundreds of families improve their livelihoods.

Ricky and Junila Serafin received two donated piglets last year.

“We were so happy to receive these pigs,” said Junila Serafin. “We have very little income, but we took care of the pigs and raised them, and in a few months, we made a profit — enough to meet our needs and purchase additional pigs to keep going.”

Volunteers at the Giving Machines in Buenos Aires, Argentina, sift through cards people can select to donate items and services, on the day of the machines' unveiling in Argentina on Nov. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Federico Aguilar said the pigs donated to his family “helped take away our sadness” after their son died.

“This program through Light the World helped us grow again and hope for a new beginning,” Aguilar said.

And a mother, Flor Rondilla, was grateful to those who donated pigs to her family.

“These pigs are more important for us because they were voluntarily given to us,” Rondilla said. “This is a big help to us.”