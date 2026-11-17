President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during a Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf marked Germany’s annual day of mourning by speaking near the graves of prisoners of war from Germany and Italy and of American service members.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his testimony of God’s plan and his hopes that remembering the past can help individuals become stronger peacemakers.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, arrives at the Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Standing in front of hundreds gathered amid white headstones, President Uchtdorf invited those in attendance to think about the people those memorials represent.

“Their names are carved in stone, but each name represents a life — a son, a daughter, a friend, a person who loved and was loved and is still remembered,” he said.

This German day of remembrance is known as Volkstrauertag. President Uchtdorf said remembering those who have died or events of the past needs to have a purpose.

The Air Force Honor Guard of the Utah Military Academy conducts the presentation of the colors during a Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

“Remembrance is more than looking backward,” he said. “It has to be looking forward. It has to be creating a future which will dare us to gain peace.”

The pathway to peace includes the Christlike characteristic of service to others, President Uchtdorf said.

“Service to peace continues in our own day in defending human dignity, helping a neighbor and treating others with compassion — even when we disagree,” he said.

Peacemaking in the scriptures

President Uchtdorf shared three examples from the scriptures that teach the importance of striving for peace with each other. He shared from the Savior’s Sermon on the Mount, the teachings of Isaiah and revelation in this dispensation found in Doctrine and Covenants.

A ceremonial wreath is displayed during a Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

“Jesus Himself taught, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ (Matthew 5:9 and 3 Nephi 12:9). Isaiah looked to the day when people shall beat their swords into plowshares (Isaiah 2:4). And the Doctrine and Covenants give us the direct counsel, ‘renounce war and proclaim peace’ (Doctrine and Covenants 98:16). These words do not ask us to ignore injustice or pretend that peace is simple. No, we need to protect it.”

The process of building and protecting peace, President Uchtdorf said, begins at home and in families, then extends to larger communities. He said peace is possible if individuals will develop three traits.

“If we treat each other with more compassion, with more humility and with more tolerance, peace is around the corner,” he said.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, second from left, and Brigadier General Gunnar Brügnar salute the wreath during a Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Solving the larger problems of the world begins with solving smaller problems by making the choice to extend grace to others, he said.

“We may not be able to resolve every conflict in the world, but each of us can choose to be more patient, more forgiving, more compassionate,” he said.

Reconciliation and repentance

Germany’s consul general in Los Angeles, Andrea Sasse, spoke prior to President Uchtdorf. Sasse said her country has sought reconciliation and allyship with those who live in nations hurt by the actions of two world wars.

President Uchtdorf related reconciliation to the religious use of the word “repentance.”

An attendee wears a German-American pin during a Volkstrauertag ceremony held at Fort Douglas Post Cemetery in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

“Reconciliation is the answer,” he said. “We can stand up for those who are mistreated. We can disagree without hatred. We can teach our children that courage includes protecting the vulnerable, the ones who are weak.”

He said these actions are a way to honor the memory of those who died in war.

Brigadier General Gunnar Brügner, the German Defense Attaché in Washington, D.C., also spoke at the event. He said one of the first things he learned in the military is it is hard to achieve success without help.

“I have learned that you can’t do it on your own,” he said. “Everyone needs allies — comrades who you can count on in any situation.”

He also said that in challenging situations, it is important to step back and remind oneself what he or she stands for and what values he or she holds dear.

Remembrance and the Salt Lake Temple

President Uchtdorf related the search for peace to the journey taken by early members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who migrated to the Salt Lake Valley.

Upon their arrival, President Uchtdorf said, they immediately began the process of building a new temple. They did so even while they lived with their families in dugouts and log homes. Yet, he said, they built a majestic temple.

“It is our responsibility to restore this temple. It’s part of the process of remembrance, of trying to build a better future,” he said.

Remembering something from the past can serve multiple purposes, President Uchtdorf said. It can remind people of grief, but grief can turn to happiness.

In closing, President Uchtdorf encouraged remembering the past in such a way that would honor ancestors and bring peace today.

“Let us remember honestly, honor every life and leave this place determined to be peacemakers wherever we are.”