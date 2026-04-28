Peacemakers ‘stand for right without being contentious,’ says BYU–Idaho president

The way Charles Dickens began “A Tale of Two Cities” — “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times” — could easily describe the modern day, said Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III.

“We are living in both the majesty of the moment our prophets have described and the perilous times Paul foresaw,” said President Meredith on Tuesday, April 21, in the college’s first devotional of spring semester 2026. He was joined by his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, who offered remarks about building intentional families.

President Meredith said: “On one hand, the Lord’s work is accelerating in temples, family history, missionary work and a growing membership. On the other hand, conflict surrounds us, from wars between nations to daily contention on social media.”

What are disciples of Jesus Christ to do in such times? Follow the guidance of living prophets and apostles, said President Meredith. He noted that both the late Church President Russell M. Nelson and current Church President Dallin H. Oaks repeated the Savior’s teaching that “blessed are the peacemakers” (Matthew 5:9).

“If prophets keep returning to this idea of peacemaking, we should ask not only why but also what the Lord expects us to do.”

Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks in a campus devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Natalie Jones, BYU–Idaho

‘Am I building peace or tearing it down?’

The Lord expects His disciples to make peacemaking personal by asking, “Am I building peace or tearing it down?” said President Meredith. “That question, whether I am personally a builder or a wrecker, is at the heart of peacemaking.”

He said in a world where opposing views often lead to contention, “peacemakers stand firmly for truth while showing genuine love. They choose to disagree without being disagreeable.”

Sometimes peacemaking is less about what someone says and more about what they choose not to say.

President Meredith explained that “as disciples of Christ, we should not add fuel to the fires of contention, particularly in the comment sections of social media. Anonymity is no excuse for harsh or hurtful language.”

Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, greet students at a campus devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

Avoid contention

In His visit to the Americas as found in the Book of Mormon, Christ said, “He that hath the spirit of contention is not of me, but is of the devil” (3 Nephi 11:29).

“Note that the Savior did not say the spirit of contention is of the devil unless you are right,” said President Meredith. “Make no mistake; Satan would be thrilled to have you contend for evil, but he also wins when he can get us to contend for any reason, even when we believe we are defending what is right.”

So, can peacemakers still stand for truth? “There’s a difference between advocating for truth and contending over it. True disciples learn the difference and stand for right without being contentious.”

President Meredith quoted President Oaks, who in his April 2026 general conference message said peacemaking “does not mean surrendering our values.”

Brigham Young University–Idaho students embrace after a campus devotional with President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Azriel Lei, BYU–Idaho

Peacemakers are motivated by the pure love of Christ

President Meredith said: “Being a peacemaker is more than simply avoiding contention and harsh language. It is not just about what we don’t say or do. It’s about what we choose to say and do.” Those choices are motivated by charity, the pure love of Christ, extending love to all.

He learned this one day after receiving a kindhearted email. Although it was only two paragraphs, the words gave President Meredith peace and made things weighing on him feel lighter, he said.

“It made me wonder: What if we acted on those impressions more often? What if, when we thought or heard something kind about someone, we simply told them?”

If there were ever a time the world needed peacemakers, it is now, he said. “World peace begins with individuals choosing to be peacemakers.”

President Meredith closed with his witness: “Jesus Christ is the Prince of Peace. As we follow Him and His teachings, we can become peacemakers and find greater peace in our own hearts.”

Sister Jennifer Meredith speaks in a Brigham Young University–Idaho devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

Establish traditions and habits to strengthen families

In her remarks, Sister Meredith quoted President Oaks, who said in October 2025 that “family bonds are also strengthened by family stories, creating family traditions and sharing sacred experiences.”

One such tradition for the Merediths was driving 45 minutes to the temple on the morning of their children’s baptisms. They would point out road signs — which brought them safely to the temple — and explain that following the Savior would bring them safely to their heavenly home.

“Then they watched the sunrise, discussing how baptism is like a new dawn. It was a truly memorable morning for each of our children.”

Sister Meredith said that “family life is a mix of the sacred and the practical.” She added an invitation for BYU–Idaho students to follow President Oaks’ counsel to establish traditions and habits that will unite and strengthen their families now and in the future.

“My greatest joys have come from nurturing my marriage and family relationships,” she said. “I testify that as we strive to strengthen our families, the Lord will be with us, and He will magnify our efforts.”

Related Stories BYU–Idaho president opens semester by inviting students to be good Samaritans

Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III greets students at a campus devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Natalie Jones, BYU–Idaho

Brigham Young University–Idaho students listen at a campus devotional with President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Natalie Jones, BYU–Idaho

Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, speak in a campus devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Nii Gogoe, BYU–Idaho

Brigham Young University–Idaho students walk to a campus devotional to hear President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Azriel Lei, BYU–Idaho

Brigham Young University–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, speak in a campus devotional on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Natalie Jones, BYU–Idaho

Brigham Young University–Idaho students walk to a campus devotional to hear President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho. | Azriel Lei, BYU–Idaho