Screenshot from YouTube, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A video screenshot shows Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, meeting with Elder Peyton Love, the missionary son of the late U.S. Rep. Mia Love, and his missionary companion in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in November 2026.

During a recent visit to the Dominican Republic, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, shared a tender reunion with Elder Peyton Love, the missionary son of the late Utah Rep. Mia Love.

Their conversation, shared in a Nov. 16 YouTube video and on social media, demonstrated how missionary work can bless lives across generations — from the United States congresswoman’s Latter-day Saint conversion to her son’s missionary service in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission.

Elder Rasband recalled knowing Elder Love’s parents while he and Sister Rasband served as leaders of the New York New York North Mission from 1996 to 1999. During that time, missionaries met his mother, Mia Love, and taught her the gospel.

Elder Peyton Love said his father, Jason Love, was one of Elder Rasband’s missionaries. “He trained the missionary that baptized my mother,” he said in the video.

Mia Love was the first Black Republican woman and Haitian American elected to Congress and served two terms as representative of Utah’s 4th Congressional District. She served from 2015 to 2019.

Elder Rasband said Mia Love asked him to bring his favorite Bible for her congressional swearing-in ceremony. He described the occasion as “one of my sweetest memories.

On March 23, 2025, Mia Love died after battling glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer, leaving behind her husband and three children. Elder Rasband spoke at her funeral.

When assigning Elder Love to a mission, Elder Rasband said he felt strongly impressed to send him near Haiti, his mother’s ancestral homeland.

Elder Love shared an experience of teaching the gospel to a Haitian family.

“I know that your mother has had a hand in inspiring me, through the Holy Ghost, to have you be assigned to this mission,” Elder Rasband said in the video. “Sometimes the veil is very thin, and you are going to feel her presence in your life.”