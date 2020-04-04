Saturday afternoon session: See photos and talk summaries from the April 2020 general conference

The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seen in the morning light before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without church members in attendance.
The Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seen in the morning light before the start of the 190th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Due to the spread of COVID-19, the conference is being broadcast without church members in attendance. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
The Porter family, Tracy and Christopher, Carlie and Ellie, and dog, Paddington, of the Stilesboro Ward, Powder Springs Georgia Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Tracy Porter wrote, "We enjoyed being in our home participating in conference and feel blessed to be a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love taking notes and pondering the messages and looking for ways to apply them to our lives.
The Porter family, Tracy and Christopher, Carlie and Ellie, and dog, Paddington, of the Stilesboro Ward, Powder Springs Georgia Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Tracy Porter wrote, “We enjoyed being in our home participating in conference and feel blessed to be a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love taking notes and pondering the messages and looking for ways to apply them to our lives. Credit: Tracy Porter
Allen Dale Buckman of the Hughson Ward, Turlock California Stake, watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Allen Dale Buckman of the Hughson Ward, Turlock California Stake, watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Valerie Buckman
Kyson Channell of the Rexburg 20th Ward (Spanish), Rexburg North Stake, takes a selfie during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Channel wrote, "While I am used to watching conference alone, the way that they have to present the conference is obviously different. In a way, this feels more personal, more intimate if you will. I've always felt that the speakers spoke directly to me, but that feeling is even more pronounced now. It also feels more reverent and reflective. All in all, this will be an unforgettable conference just as President Nelson promised last October! "
Kyson Channell of the Rexburg 20th Ward (Spanish), Rexburg North Stake, takes a selfie during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Channel wrote, “While I am used to watching conference alone, the way that they have to present the conference is obviously different. In a way, this feels more personal, more intimate if you will. I’ve always felt that the speakers spoke directly to me, but that feeling is even more pronounced now. It also feels more reverent and reflective. All in all, this will be an unforgettable conference just as President Nelson promised last October! “ Credit: Kyson Channell
Adam, Andrew, Alexander and Leah Keogh of the Grove Ward, Bentonville Arkansas Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Elder Alexander Keogh returned from his mission to Taiwan this morning, landing only a few minutes before the Saturday morning session of general conference. He was able to make it home in time to enjoy the conference sessions with his family.
Adam, Andrew, Alexander and Leah Keogh of the Grove Ward, Bentonville Arkansas Stake, watch the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Elder Alexander Keogh returned from his mission to Taiwan this morning, landing only a few minutes before the Saturday morning session of general conference. He was able to make it home in time to enjoy the conference sessions with his family. Credit: Rochelle Keogh
Ethan Manning, 3, of the Overland Park 2nd Ward, Kansas Lenexa Stake, sustains President Russell M. Nelson during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. His mother, Kate Manning, wrote, "Our son was excited to sustain the prophet and apostles this conference. He asks his friends and family often, 'Do you like President Nelson, too?'”
Ethan Manning, 3, of the Overland Park 2nd Ward, Kansas Lenexa Stake, sustains President Russell M. Nelson during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. His mother, Kate Manning, wrote, “Our son was excited to sustain the prophet and apostles this conference. He asks his friends and family often, ‘Do you like President Nelson, too?’” Credit: Kate Manning
Neil, Lori, Byron and Anneliese Sood of the Falcon Ranch Ward, Katy Texas Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. "Conference has been streaming for a long time, but most years someone gets scolded for not paying attention (usually me). This year, we’ve all been more focused on the moment and the messages. Discussions about what we heard as a family has been more engaging than ever before," Neil Sood wrote.
Neil, Lori, Byron and Anneliese Sood of the Falcon Ranch Ward, Katy Texas Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. “Conference has been streaming for a long time, but most years someone gets scolded for not paying attention (usually me). This year, we’ve all been more focused on the moment and the messages. Discussions about what we heard as a family has been more engaging than ever before,” Neil Sood wrote. Credit: Neil Sood
Loto, Toli and Tolilulu Lagitao of the Park Meadows Ward, Salt Lake Granite Park Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Loto, Toli and Tolilulu Lagitao of the Park Meadows Ward, Salt Lake Granite Park Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Lotovale Lagitao
Jonathan and Dana Adams of the Willoughby Ward, Abbotsford British Columbia Stake, pose for a photo with their dog, Niko, after the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Jonathan and Dana Adams of the Willoughby Ward, Abbotsford British Columbia Stake, pose for a photo with their dog, Niko, after the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Jonathan Adams
From left, Elder Coca (La Paz, Bolivia), Elder Marques (São Paulo, Brazil), Elder Robles (Cochabamba, Bolívia) and Elder Cano (Guatemala City, Guatemala) pose during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. These missionaries are serving in the Castanheira Ward, Cabanagem Stake, in Belém, Pará, Brazil. Elder Marques wrote: "I was looking for personal revelation for deep questions I have about the difficulties I am facing. It is wonderful how the Lord loves us and knows us. As the speakers talked, I could feel the Spirit illuminating my mind, and I realized my prayers had already been answered in the morning session. "I know that the Lord knows us individually and He is eager to reveal His will to us. We can be sure of that during general conference."
From left, Elder Coca (La Paz, Bolivia), Elder Marques (São Paulo, Brazil), Elder Robles (Cochabamba, Bolívia) and Elder Cano (Guatemala City, Guatemala) pose during the Saturday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. These missionaries are serving in the Castanheira Ward, Cabanagem Stake, in Belém, Pará, Brazil. Elder Marques wrote: “I was looking for personal revelation for deep questions I have about the difficulties I am facing. It is wonderful how the Lord loves us and knows us. As the speakers talked, I could feel the Spirit illuminating my mind, and I realized my prayers had already been answered in the morning session. “I know that the Lord knows us individually and He is eager to reveal His will to us. We can be sure of that during general conference.” Credit: Elder Wesley Marques Ferreira Marques
FILE - Flowers bloom near the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 5, 2019.
FILE – Flowers bloom near the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 5, 2019. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News
A graphic showing foundations the Church is built on is shown during Elder Gary E. Stevenson's Saturday afternoon session address in the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
A graphic showing foundations the Church is built on is shown during Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s Saturday afternoon session address in the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
An illustration of the Salt Lake Temple facing an earthquake is shown during Elder Gary E. Stevenson's Saturday afternoon address in the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
An illustration of the Salt Lake Temple facing an earthquake is shown during Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s Saturday afternoon address in the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder John A. McCune speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder John A. McCune speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs a musical number that was previously recorded and played during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020.
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs a musical number that was previously recorded and played during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference began with the sustaining of newly called General Authority Seventies and a confirmation of the completion of the Church’s auditing report for 2019.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the Church leadership for a sustaining vote by the public of the Church. He also announced the calling of nine new General Authority Seventies, a new Young Men general presidency, and 57 new Area Seventies.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened the second session of the conference with a focus on the Book of Mormon.

Ethan Manning, 3, of the Overland Park 2nd Ward, Kansas Lenexa Stake, sustains President Russell M. Nelson during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. His mother, Kate Manning, wrote, "Our son was excited to sustain the prophet and apostles this conference. He asks his friends and family often, 'Do you like President Nelson, too?'”
Ethan Manning, 3, of the Overland Park 2nd Ward, Kansas Lenexa Stake, sustains President Russell M. Nelson during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. His mother, Kate Manning, wrote, “Our son was excited to sustain the prophet and apostles this conference. He asks his friends and family often, ‘Do you like President Nelson, too?’” Credit: Kate Manning

The publication of the Book of Mormon is the “second fundamental milestone” of the unfolding restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the last dispensation, Elder Soares said. As the book was brought forth through Joesph Smith, it was met with great opposition and its publication was made possible only through great faith and sacrifice.

“The historical facts and the special witnesses of the Book of Mormon testify that its coming forth was indeed miraculous,” Elder Soares said.
“Nevertheless, the power of this book is not based only in its magnificent history but on its powerful, unparalleled message that has changed countless lives – including mine.”

Read talk summaries from the April 2020 general conference

Keeping with the theme of the importance and power of the Book of Mormon, Bishop Gérald Caussé stated “plain and precious truths about the Savior’s Atonement resound throughout the Book of Mormon.” And such truths can and have changed many people’s lives.

The Book of Mormon is one of the most powerful tools prescribed by the Lord to aid His children on the path toward eternal salvation, taught Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, a General Authority Seventy. “The Book of Mormon provides spiritual nutrition, prescribes a plan of action and connects us with the Holy Spirit.”

Turning the focus to the Savior, Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, taught that by maintaining a focus on the Savior, disciples of Jesus Christ can find joy amid pain and help others to receive the love of the Savior in their lives.

The Porter family, Tracy and Christopher, Carlie and Ellie, and dog, Paddington, of the Stilesboro Ward, Powder Springs Georgia Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Tracy Porter wrote, "We enjoyed being in our home participating in conference and feel blessed to be a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love taking notes and pondering the messages and looking for ways to apply them to our lives.
The Porter family, Tracy and Christopher, Carlie and Ellie, and dog, Paddington, of the Stilesboro Ward, Powder Springs Georgia Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Tracy Porter wrote, “We enjoyed being in our home participating in conference and feel blessed to be a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love taking notes and pondering the messages and looking for ways to apply them to our lives. Credit: Tracy Porter

“Even in our deepest trials, we can feel the warm embrace of His love as we trust Him and accept His will,” Elder McCune said. “We can experience the joy reserved for His faithful disciples, for Christ is joy.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded listeners that throughout time, prophets and apostles have been called upon to encourage God’s children to remember His greatness and consider all He has done for each of them as individuals and families.

“I invite you to remember each day the greatness of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and what They have done for you,” Elder Renlund said. “Let your consideration of Their goodness more firmly bind your wandering heart to Them. Ponder Their compassion and you will be blessed with added spiritual sensitivity and become more Christlike.”

Closing the session, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the four-year renovation of the Salt Lake Temple is an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual renovation.

Latter-day Saints can ask themselves, “How could this extensive renewal of the Salt Lake Temple inspire us to undergo our own spiritual — renewal, reconstruction, rebirth, revitalization, or restoration?” Elder Stevenson said.

When facing adversity or wrestling with questions or doubt, the best defense is one’s spiritual foundation, he said. “I don’t think we can overstate the importance of such a firm foundation in our personal lives.”

He shared his hope that “during the coming years, may we allow these improvements made to the Salt Lake Temple to move and inspire us, as individuals and families, so that we too — metaphorically — will ‘be built in a manner that will endure the millennium.’”

Melissa, Vania and Gabriel Alfredo Gaona of the Springcreek 19th Ward, Springville Utah Dry Creek Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Gabriel Alfredo Gaona wrote, "In previous general conference our daughter always paints something related to the speaker’s topic but this session was Melissa's first time she decided to takes notes from general conference. We are grateful for the wonderful spirit of joy that general conference always bring to our family."
Melissa, Vania and Gabriel Alfredo Gaona of the Springcreek 19th Ward, Springville Utah Dry Creek Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Gabriel Alfredo Gaona wrote, “In previous general conference our daughter always paints something related to the speaker’s topic but this session was Melissa’s first time she decided to takes notes from general conference. We are grateful for the wonderful spirit of joy that general conference always bring to our family.” Credit: Courtesy Gabriel Alfredo Gaona

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session while Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, offered the opening and closing prayers for the session.

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared during this session included “High on the Mountain Top,” “As I Search the Holy Scriptures,” “Redeemer of Israel” and “Rejoice, the Lord Is King” as a choir and congregational hymn.

The Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, its content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.
Copyright © 2020 Deseret News Publishing Company. All rights reserved.