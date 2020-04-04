Saturday afternoon session: See photos and talk summaries from the April 2020 general conference

The Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference began with the sustaining of newly called General Authority Seventies and a confirmation of the completion of the Church’s auditing report for 2019.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, presented the Church leadership for a sustaining vote by the public of the Church. He also announced the calling of nine new General Authority Seventies, a new Young Men general presidency, and 57 new Area Seventies.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened the second session of the conference with a focus on the Book of Mormon.

Ethan Manning, 3, of the Overland Park 2nd Ward, Kansas Lenexa Stake, sustains President Russell M. Nelson during the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. His mother, Kate Manning, wrote, “Our son was excited to sustain the prophet and apostles this conference. He asks his friends and family often, ‘Do you like President Nelson, too?’” Credit: Kate Manning

The publication of the Book of Mormon is the “second fundamental milestone” of the unfolding restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the last dispensation, Elder Soares said. As the book was brought forth through Joesph Smith, it was met with great opposition and its publication was made possible only through great faith and sacrifice.

“The historical facts and the special witnesses of the Book of Mormon testify that its coming forth was indeed miraculous,” Elder Soares said.

“Nevertheless, the power of this book is not based only in its magnificent history but on its powerful, unparalleled message that has changed countless lives – including mine.”

Keeping with the theme of the importance and power of the Book of Mormon, Bishop Gérald Caussé stated “plain and precious truths about the Savior’s Atonement resound throughout the Book of Mormon.” And such truths can and have changed many people’s lives.

The Book of Mormon is one of the most powerful tools prescribed by the Lord to aid His children on the path toward eternal salvation, taught Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, a General Authority Seventy. “The Book of Mormon provides spiritual nutrition, prescribes a plan of action and connects us with the Holy Spirit.”

Turning the focus to the Savior, Elder John A. McCune, a General Authority Seventy, taught that by maintaining a focus on the Savior, disciples of Jesus Christ can find joy amid pain and help others to receive the love of the Savior in their lives.

The Porter family, Tracy and Christopher, Carlie and Ellie, and dog, Paddington, of the Stilesboro Ward, Powder Springs Georgia Stake, gather for the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Tracy Porter wrote, “We enjoyed being in our home participating in conference and feel blessed to be a part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love taking notes and pondering the messages and looking for ways to apply them to our lives. Credit: Tracy Porter

“Even in our deepest trials, we can feel the warm embrace of His love as we trust Him and accept His will,” Elder McCune said. “We can experience the joy reserved for His faithful disciples, for Christ is joy.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded listeners that throughout time, prophets and apostles have been called upon to encourage God’s children to remember His greatness and consider all He has done for each of them as individuals and families.

“I invite you to remember each day the greatness of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and what They have done for you,” Elder Renlund said. “Let your consideration of Their goodness more firmly bind your wandering heart to Them. Ponder Their compassion and you will be blessed with added spiritual sensitivity and become more Christlike.”

Closing the session, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how the four-year renovation of the Salt Lake Temple is an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual renovation.

Latter-day Saints can ask themselves, “How could this extensive renewal of the Salt Lake Temple inspire us to undergo our own spiritual — renewal, reconstruction, rebirth, revitalization, or restoration?” Elder Stevenson said.

When facing adversity or wrestling with questions or doubt, the best defense is one’s spiritual foundation, he said. “I don’t think we can overstate the importance of such a firm foundation in our personal lives.”

He shared his hope that “during the coming years, may we allow these improvements made to the Salt Lake Temple to move and inspire us, as individuals and families, so that we too — metaphorically — will ‘be built in a manner that will endure the millennium.’”

Melissa, Vania and Gabriel Alfredo Gaona of the Springcreek 19th Ward, Springville Utah Dry Creek Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Gabriel Alfredo Gaona wrote, “In previous general conference our daughter always paints something related to the speaker’s topic but this session was Melissa’s first time she decided to takes notes from general conference. We are grateful for the wonderful spirit of joy that general conference always bring to our family.” Credit: Courtesy Gabriel Alfredo Gaona

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session while Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, offered the opening and closing prayers for the session.

Pre-recorded hymns performed by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square shared during this session included “High on the Mountain Top,” “As I Search the Holy Scriptures,” “Redeemer of Israel” and “Rejoice, the Lord Is King” as a choir and congregational hymn.