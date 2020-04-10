This week on social: A ‘great sense of unity’ in global fast

In the days since the April 2020 general conference, several Church leaders have posted on social media about today’s global fast and expressed their gratitude for God’s blessings.

On Wednesday, April 8, President Russell M. Nelson reminded his social media followers of the Good Friday fast he had announced in general conference a few days earlier.

He reiterated his invitation for all, including those who are not members of the Church, to join in a global fast on Friday, April 10, for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

God “has all power, all wisdom, and all understanding; he comprehendeth all things, and he is a merciful Being, even unto salvation, to those who will repent and believe on his name” (Alma 26:35). . So, during times of deep distress, as when illness reaches pandemic proportions, the most natural thing for us to do is to call upon our Heavenly Father and His Son—the Master Healer—to show forth Their marvelous power to bless the people of the earth. . As I mentioned in general conference a few days ago, I am calling for another worldwide fast. For all whose health may permit, let us fast, pray, and unite our faith once again. Let us prayerfully plead for relief from this global pandemic. . I invite all, including those not of our faith, to fast and pray in two days on Good Friday, April 10, that the present pandemic may be controlled, caregivers protected, the economy strengthened, and life normalized. . How do we fast? Two meals, or a period of 24 hours, is customary. But you decide what would constitute a sacrifice for you, as you remember the supreme sacrifice the Savior made for you. Let us unite in pleading for healing throughout the world.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, also invited her followers on Facebook to participate in the worldwide fast. 

“Please join me and other devoted friends of many faiths in a worldwide fast on Good Friday, April 10. We are asking God our Father that caregivers will be protected, that the economy will be strengthened, that the pandemic may be controlled, that life will become normalized,” she wrote on Wednesday, April 8, adding a scripture from Moroni 7:29: “My beloved … , have miracles ceased? Behold I say unto you, Nay.”

First counselor in the Young Women general presidency Sister Michelle Craig shared her thoughts on the global fast in a Facebook post on Good Friday. When her sister Emily was in kindergarten, the class was learning about words that are opposites, such as fast and slow. When asked what “fast” meant, Emily raised her hand and responded, “Fast is when you love Heavenly Father more than you love food.”

“Today I feel a great spirit and great sense of unity, knowing that I am joining with millions of faithful people, people of all faith traditions, who are fasting and pleading with the heavens for a miracle,” Sister Craig wrote. 

“I know that miracles can happen as we exercise our faith together. I know that God is mighty,” she added before sharing a favorite story from the Book of Mormon. When Nephi and his brothers were asked to retrieve the brass plates from Laban in Jerusalem, Laman and Lemuel murmured and doubted their ability to accomplish the task. 

But Nephi responded, “Let us be faithful in keeping the commandments of the Lord; for behold he is mightier than all the earth, then why not mightier than Laban and his fifty, yea, or even than his tens of thousands?” (1 Nephi 4:1). Sister Craig echoed Nephi’s conviction, adding, “Let us be faithful in keeping the commandments of the Lord; for behold he is mightier than all the earth, then why not mightier than a coronavirus!”

Sister Craig also wrote about her gratitude for President Nelson in a Monday, April 6, Facebook post. “I can clearly see how he has been encouraging us to prepare,” she wrote, emphasizing the prophet’s focus on personal revelation and gospel learning in the home.

“As we are intentional about our discipleship, about doing our imperfect best to make and keep covenants and live worthy of the companionship of the Holy Ghost, personal revelation will be an integral part of our everyday life — most often in small and simple ways,” Sister Craig wrote, concluding with a testimony of the Savior.

“I lack the words to convey the depth of my gratitude for Jesus Christ, for His perfect life and His perfect love, for His voice that speaks peace to our souls and assures us of our divine worth and potential, for His voice that calls out to us, ‘Come, follow me.’”

On Thursday, April 9, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Instagram about reading an experience of Gerald N. Lund, who worked as a newspaper delivery boy at 12 years old.

Gerald was responsible for collecting subscription fees. One day, a check that would have constituted his salary for the month fell out of his pocket. “Gerald walked up and down his mile-long route three times searching for the check. It was nowhere to be found,” Elder Andersen wrote. “After about an hour, Gerald said a prayer. He uttered a desperate plea for help. When Gerald opened his eyes, he spotted the check underneath a tumbleweed. God had answered his desperate plea for help.”

This childhood experience “became a spiritually defining memory in Gerald’s life. I too experienced the Lord’s kindness as a child. Can you remember your experiences?” Elder Andersen asked.

At general conference, speaking of spiritually defining memories, I said: “Children, these experiences are for you as well. Remember, Jesus ‘did teach and minister unto the children … and [the children] did speak … great and marvelous things’ (3 Nephi 26:14).” The Lord is very kind to pure and believing children, and powerful spiritual experiences come into their lives. I recently read the experience of Gerald N. Lund while he was working as a newspaper delivery boy when he was 12 years old. Gerald was responsible for collecting the subscription fees during his newspaper route. After collecting the fees, he could take home the extra money as his paycheck for the month. He carried a small pouch with change to collect the fees. One day, a woman told Gerald that she didn’t have cash, so she handed him a check. He handed back to her the necessary change. At the end of his route, he reached into his pouch to give change to another customer. To his astonishment, the check had vanished! His salary for the month was gone. Gerald walked up and down his mile-long route three times searching for the check. It was nowhere to be found. After about an hour, Gerald said a prayer. He uttered a desperate plea for help. When Gerald opened his eyes, he spotted the check underneath a tumbleweed. God had answered his desperate plea for help. Later in his life, Gerald recounted these thoughts: “What I had prayed for on the day that I lost the check was that I would find the check. I didn’t ask that it happen immediately or that it would be laying just two feet away. … It was like the Lord made a special effort to make sure that I knew. Why was that? I could only think of one reason—one that had a profound influence on me: He wanted me to know that He was involved in my life” (“Divine Signatures: The Confirming Hand of God,” 94–95). This experience became a spiritually defining memory in Gerald’s life. I too experienced the Lord’s kindness as a child. Can you remember your experiences? Let us prepare our homes and our relationships with our children and those who surround them so the Lord can bring unforgettable spiritual memories that last throughout their lives.

