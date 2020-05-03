How are you driving your life? Elder and Sister Gay ask young adults during worldwide devotional

A few years before they were married, Elder Robert C. Gay drove from Provo, Utah, to Rexburg, Idaho, to visit Sister Lynette Gay.

As they left her apartment, Sister Gay asked Elder Gay if she could drive his car. She did not have a car, and it had been a while since she had been able to drive. “Sure,” he said.

About halfway down a hill close to her apartment, Sister Gay asked him if there was a stop sign at the end of the street. There was in fact a stop sign. “Why can’t you see it?” Elder Gay asked.

Sister Gay responded, “Because I don’t have my glasses on, and I can’t see much without my glasses.”

Recounting this experience during a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, May 3, Elder Gay of the Presidency of the Seventy asked, “How are you driving your life forward? Are you conducting your life with the glasses needed to see life’s reality clearly?”

The Saints in the ancient city of Laodicea had no “visible” sins, but they were “lukewarm” in their discipleship, Elder Gay explained. The Lord said to them, “anoint thine eyes … that thou mayest see” (Revelation 3:18).

To combat the adversary who is intent on keeping God’s children from seeing things as they really are and will be, one must “see” with the eyes of God’s truths, commandments and covenants, he said.

Sister Gay shared similar counsel. “We may not fully see or comprehend what may be swirling towards us, above us or behind us,” she said, “but we can be confident in our daily journey if we ‘hear Him.’”

“Where, and on what, you place your heart’s desire will determine how you will be both empowered to move through and prevail in this life,” Elder Gay said. “Tonight I invite you to choose to frame your life by the overarching desire to become converted and to strengthen others.”

Become converted and strengthen others

Being converted means living according to God’s priorities, Elder Gay said. He learned this important lesson while being interviewed by a senior member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to serve as a mission president.

At the time, Elder and Sister Gay had challenging family dynamics and were heavily involved in large humanitarian efforts. He was also a senior managing partner of a global investment business. They determined it wouldn’t be the best time for them to serve.

Without hesitation, the apostle said to Elder Gay, “You really don’t get it. The Lord is calling you to save your life. You are either going to live your life by covenant or convenience. There is never a convenient time to serve.”

Elder Gay was stunned. He and Sister Gay went home and prayerfully considered how they would live their lives.

“We quickly made the choice to serve and live our lives by covenant, doing whatsoever things the Lord asked of us,” Elder Gay said. “Our lives have not been the same since.”

Those who live by covenant remember the Savior Jesus Christ — not once in a while, but always, he said. “As you remember Him, you will always have the power of Heaven to be with you to help daily in any and every small or daunting challenge you face — regardless of the hold it may have on you.

“So, ponder right now what might be the most important thing you need to do to more fully remember Him, and act to do it.”

Some may view living the gospel as they do speed limit signs — seeing how many miles above the posted speed limit they can go without getting a ticket, he said. “In the gospel, we should never think about how much of the world we can embrace without crossing the line. …

“Only as you take upon yourself God’s covenants will you have eyes that allow you to see clearly through the clutter of this world.”

Being a disciple of Christ means submitting to whatever the Lord may ask, no matter how difficult or unfair. Challenges from life’s trials will never descend below the reach of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.

“Never doubt that the Lord is able to open every effectual door, reassure you through questions of faith, and help you secure work, education and strength to live righteously or whatever else you may need to reach your fullest potential. … There is no mistake or struggle that cannot be healed through Him.”

In addition to submitting to God’s will, disciples of Jesus Christ strengthen each other. “My dear friends, nothing is more life-giving than sharing the Light of Christ and the light of His gospel,” Elder Gay said. “Nothing other than the gospel of Christ can bring peace to the nations, save the world from poverty or lift another to sustained happiness.”

Listen to the voice of the Spirit

During the most recent general conference, President Russell M. Nelson said: “It has never been more imperative to know how the Spirit speaks to you than right now. … I renew my plea for you to do whatever it takes to increase your spiritual capacity to receive personal revelation.”

To help His children “see” through the storms of life, the Lord has given the gift of the Holy Ghost and personal revelation, Sister Gay said.

Impressions from the Holy Ghost may come in the form of a gentle nudge, a recurring thought, clear instruction or even a person’s name. By seeking to understand and follow the language of the Spirit, “you will be guided, protected and lifted in every needful way.”

“I lovingly urge that you face towards the Savior each day — not away,” Sister Gay said. “Don’t let your doubts, your fears or those things that keep you up at night turn you away from the protection and power of the Holy Ghost and promises of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Conversion and covenant living is a process, not an event, Elder Gay said. Daily repentance through the Atonement of Jesus Christ strengthens faith.

No matter the challenge or trial, remember, “I did not come this far only to come this far” — the words Elder Gay heard from a returned missionary while accompanying Elder Jeffrey R. Holland in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“I believe you are the greatest generation of young adults in the history of this Church. You may also be the generation that faces the greatest challenges,” Elder Gay said. “The Spirit can help you cultivate your desires, but you alone get to choose what you desire, and you alone are accountable to God for that choice.”

Elder Gay closed his address with a promise: “As you desire to strive earnestly to become converted, living by covenant and not convenience, and in submitting to God’s will while strengthening others, you will find every blessing and miracle you need to succeed in this life and be enabled to return to your Father in Heaven and receive eternal joy.”

