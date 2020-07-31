This week on social: ‘How am I to grow in this unusual time?’

From writing down impressions in prayer to learning from a refreshing glass of water and a pandemic, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged their social media readers this week to remember the goodness of God, even — and especially — in unusual times.

Write down inspiration from God

On July 21, Church President Russell M. Nelson tweeted that by the power of the Holy Ghost, one can learn God’s plan for them.

Additionally, he tweeted on July 26 about the importance of writing down impressions during prayer.

‘Spiritual thirst is a need for living water’

After finishing a physical exercise routine, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is always grateful for a large, refreshing glass of water. “Thirst is a demand by the cells of the body for water, and the water in our bodies must be replenished daily,” he wrote in a July 30 Facebook post.

The same thing is true spiritually, the Apostle wrote. “Spiritual thirst is a need for living water. As water is necessary to sustain physical life, so the Savior and His doctrine, principles and ordinances are essential for eternal life.”

The implications of Christ’s Resurrection

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a July 26 Facebook post about what Christ’s Resurrection truly signifies.

“If Jesus was in fact literally resurrected, it necessarily follows that He is a divine being,” he wrote. “Because He was resurrected, Jesus cannot have been only a carpenter, a teacher, a rabbi or a prophet.

“Because He was resurrected, Jesus had to have been a God, even the Only Begotten Son of the Father.”

Elder Christofferson bore his personal witness, “under the glance of His all-seeing eye,” that Jesus of Nazareth is the resurrected Redeemer. “I pray that you may receive the conviction and comfort of that same witness,” he concluded.

COVID-19 contemplations

Growing up on a farm, Elder Neil L. Anderson often hopped on a horse to watch cattle or work on irrigation for hours. Those slow, solitary moments allowed him to contemplate his life.

“I had to think through what I was doing, think through who I wanted to become and think through the things I needed to work on in my life,” he wrote in a July 23 Facebook post.

Now, many months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Elder Anderson hopes “when we have settled our concerns about the health of our family, employment and the disruptions right before us, we will offer a prayer asking, ‘What am I to do? What am I to learn? How am I to grow in this unusual time?'”

This life is a time for becoming, not just for experiencing, he continued. “It is a time of being taught from on high.”

The goodness of God

