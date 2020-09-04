Elder Uchtdorf explains how to #HearHim by focusing on the Savior’s love

During moments in Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s professional life when he didn’t know what to do, he would find a quiet spot to connect to Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.

Through the power of the Holy Ghost and “over the bridge of love to Them,” a sudden stream of answers would come, the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said.

In the latest #HearHim video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 4, Elder Uchtdorf testified of the power that comes when reflecting on the Lord’s love in seeking to hear His voice.

Elder Uchtdorf wrote in a Facebook post accompanying the video, “In my life, I lived through World War II. I lived through a divided Germany. I was a refugee twice.

“But throughout all of that, I relied on my firm belief that there is a God in heaven, there is a Jesus Christ, there is a Holy Ghost, and there is a restored gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He continued, “My most personal experiences with hearing the Lord’s voice have come when I think about how much I love the Savior and, in turn, feel His love for me. This love creates a connection — it opens a door — that allows me to feel the power of the Holy Ghost.”

This connection to the Spirit “carries me on to answers and responses which I’m so in need of now, just as I have been throughout my life,” he said in the video.