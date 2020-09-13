Watch: Elder and Sister Rasband speak to young adults in Face to Face on bicentennial proclamation

Elder Ronald A. Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, will participate in a Face to Face event for young adults on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. MDT.

Elder and Sister Rasband will answer questions and share insights focused on the Restoration and the bicentennial proclamation read by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2020 general conference.

Originally planned to originate from the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, the event changed venues due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and will be broadcast from Goshen, Utah, on a set replica of ancient Jerusalem.

In social media post in June, Elder Rasband invited young adults to submit questions about the Restoration and proclamation and ponder this question: “How does the restored gospel of Jesus Christ help me overcome the challenges of today’s world?”

“Read through the proclamation as you think about your answer, and then post your answer on social media using #SacredGrove,” Elder Rasband wrote.

All young adults, both single and married, are invited to participate and include friends of other faiths. The Face to Face will be broadcast on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Facebook, YouTube, BYUtv and other media.