You can be part of Temple Square Christmas concerts this year. Here’s how

The annual Christmas concerts on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all are invited to participate.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and friends of other faiths around the world can submit Christmas video performances, which will then be edited into into concerts and broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org throughout the Christmas season, according to a Church Newsroom release on Oct. 22.

The video performances will also become part of the annual Light the World Christmas campaign, which focuses on celebrating and sharing the light of Jesus Christ.

A variety of musical performances are welcome, including fun and lighthearted holiday songs and inspiring and worshipful Christmas songs from various cultures and traditions. Original songs are also encouraged.

Any size group from small ensembles to full choirs and instrumental groups may participate (participants are reminded to observe local social distancing requirements). Solo performances may also be submitted, but priority will be given to groups and ensembles.

Please email video submissions to [email protected] by Nov. 15. Each group may submit up to two videos. Share submissions on personal social media platforms using #LighttheWorld.

Learn more about the call for Christmas performance submissions in the frequently asked questions.