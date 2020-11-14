Watch: How a woman in India was prepared for her mother’s death by learning about the plan of salvation

Shortly after her mother became ill, Renu Singh began searching for truth and understanding from various churches in India.

One day while walking home, she ran into a friend, who was waiting for missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The friend invited Singh to come and meet with them. The missionaries soon arrived and invited her, too. Needing to study for a college exam, Singh declined the offer.

When she arrived home and sat down, “I heard a voice that [said] ‘you should go.’ I was so shocked, like what voice am I hearing?” Singh said, narrating her story in the latest Inspirational Message published by the Church on Saturday, Nov. 14.

In the video, titled “God Has a Plan for You,” Singh said she decided to listen to the voice and go. When she arrived at her friend’s home, the elders started teaching about Joseph Smith — how he was also searching for truth.

“My mind, my heart was so calm. I felt like this was the right place, like this is it,” Singh recalled. She learned more about Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. The missionaries invited her to attend church.

The following Sunday, still continuing her search for truth, she attended services at a Pentecostal church in the morning and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the afternoon.

That evening, “I looked up in the sky and I said, ’Whoever you are, tell me what is the truth. I’m struggling here. I don’t know what to do. … If you’re real, God, tell me what I need to do.”

In a dream that night, Singh saw the elders baptizing her, and she felt it was her answer.

A photo of Renu Singh’s baptism in India, shown in the video “God Has a Plan for You,” published Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Shortly after Singh was baptized, her mother passed away. She found hope and comfort in the plan of salvation.

“I know that I can meet my mom again. That is the way Heavenly Father was preparing me for that — He was preparing me to find truth,” Singh said.

“If you’re searching for the truth for your own life, ask God, as I asked, as Joseph Smith asked. You’ll get your answer by [the] Holy Ghost. I felt it in my heart. I listened to that voice.”

The video concludes with a quote from Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: “The Lord’s hand is guiding you. By divine design, He is in the small details of your life as well as the major milestones.”