Church leaders respond to President Nelson’s invitation to #GiveThanks

President Russell M. Nelson’s message on the healing power of gratitude has reached millions worldwide since it was released on YouTube, Facebook and ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Friday, Nov. 20. Hundreds of thousands have acted on his invitation to post on social media using #GiveThanks.

The Church launched a new webpage, PowerofGratitude.org, which features some of the #GiveThanks posts on social media. The site links to options to sign up for daily #LightTheWorld prompts, meet with missionaries to learn more about prayer and build a relationship with the Savior Walk of Christ email series.

Since Friday, President Nelson, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders have posted on social media using #GiveThanks. The following are brief summaries and excerpts from some of their posts:

Sharing the Carl Bloch painting “Christ Healing the Sick at Bethesda,” President Nelson wrote on Nov. 22, “I #GiveThanks for so many things, beginning with my gratitude to the Lord Jesus Christ. I am so thankful for His mercy and kindness and for His love for each of us.

“I marvel at His matchless power to heal us from sadness, from sorrow, and, yes, from sin. He is the Master Healer. It is one of the many sterling attributes of His incomparable life.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, wrote of the Savior on Nov. 23, “Under the plan of the Father, He created the world. … He came into mortality to teach and show us the way. He suffered and paid the price for our sins if we would repent. He gave up His life, and He conquered death and rose from the grave that we all will live again. …

“I testify of Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer and Creator. For Him, I give thanks today and always.”

Many years ago, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, gave a priesthood blessing to “a little baby so small that she could fit in my hand.”

“But more than giving a blessing, I received the blessing myself of a more grateful heart,” President Eyring wrote on Nov. 23. “I felt gratitude for the evidence of the Atonement working in the lives of those anxious parents and in mine. … Giving thanks in prayer can allow us to see the magnitude of these blessings and all of our other blessings and so receive the gift of a more grateful heart.”

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, expressed gratitude on Nov. 21 for his late wife, Sister Barbara Ballard, and their family. Though this holiday season may look different from years past due to limited travel, “I encourage each of you to not take your family for granted — do all you can to maintain strong family relationships.”

“Families are meant to be eternal,” President Ballard continued. “That has been Heavenly Father’s plan from the beginning. How grateful I am to know where my precious wife is and that we will be together again, with our family for all eternity.”

A few weeks ago, a dear friend of Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles passed away in Arkansas. Elder Bednar was able to attend his funeral virtually.

Elder Bednar wrote in a Nov. 22 post, “What a blessing technology can be when used for righteous purposes! If we have eyes to see and ears to hear, we can be blessed to recognize lessons learned and unexpected blessings received even in constraining and challenging circumstances.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a wedding photo of him and his wife, Sister Mary Cook. “At the end of this month, my sweetheart, Mary, and I will celebrate our 58th anniversary of being sealed to one another,” he wrote on Nov. 22. “My heart is full of gratitude and love and appreciation for my precious wife.”

On Nov. 23, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged those who feel that their prayers “don’t get past the ceiling” to ponder on their blessings and then humbly express gratitude for these blessings to Heavenly Father.

“I have found that there is something about expressing sincere gratitude in prayer that brings the Holy Spirit,” Elder Christofferson wrote.

Echoing the theme of his message from the most recent general conference, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed gratitude on Nov. 21 for those who “courageously proclaim the name of Jesus Christ.”

“At this Thanksgiving holiday, let us be grateful for the spiritual witness we have of Jesus Christ,” Elder Andersen wrote. “As we share the light we have received from Him, His light and His transcendent saving power will shine on those willing to open their hearts.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Nov. 20 about his older brother, Gary, who was diagnosed six months ago with pancreatic cancer. When Elder Renlund recently asked him how he was doing, Gary surprised him by responding that he “can’t wait to thank the Savior in person.”

“I am grateful for my older brother who helps me focus more clearly on my divine Older Brother, the Lord Jesus Christ,” Elder Renlund wrote.

In a recent Zoom training with Church members in the Philippines, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon observed that they are “bright with the happiness of the gospel of Jesus Christ” despite the many natural disasters and COVID-19 hardships they have experienced.

“As you #GiveThanks this time of year … consider giving thanks for this complicated year of 2020,” she wrote in a social media post on Nov. 22. “There is a power that comes from the Savior as we are generous with our gratitude, even in times as trying as these.”

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote on Nov. 21 that she is grateful for the Savior, Jesus Christ, and the constant reminders she receives of His love for her. These glimpses of His love give her “the strength to face the struggles of life.”

Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, expressed gratitude for the ability to read. “It is the vehicle for divine tutoring, realized through the Holy Ghost, and I #HearHim when I read His word,” she wrote on Nov. 22. “Reading helps me ‘see’ things I never imagined.”