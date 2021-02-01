Watch: Be cautious in seeking truth, President Oaks says in new video

In a world bombarded by information, it can be tough to discern what is true and what is not, explained one woman in a new video released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“What I’ve learned is that you look at the source,” said another woman.

Along with individuals talking about how they find truth in a digital age, the latest Inspirational Message — titled “In Search of Truth” and published on YouTube Jan. 30 — features excerpts from President Dallin H. Oaks’ October 2018 general conference address “Truth and the Plan.”

“We live in a time of greatly expanded and disseminated information,” said President Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency. “We need to be cautious as we seek truth and choose sources for that search.”

Secular prominence or authority should not be considered as qualified sources of truth, he said.

“We should be cautious about relying on information or advice offered by entertainment stars, prominent athletes, or anonymous internet sources. … Our personal decisions should be based on information from sources that are qualified on the subject and free from selfish motivations.”

One man in the video said he finds spiritual truth through prayer and reading the scriptures. Another man added, “Man can lie but God cannot lie.”

President Oaks quoted Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles: “Hold fast to what you already know and stand strong until additional knowledge comes. … In this Church, what we know will always trump what we do not know.”

True and enduring joy comes in knowing and acting upon the truth about “who we are, the meaning of mortal life, and where we are going when we die,” President Oaks said.

“Our loving Heavenly Father wants His children to have the joy that is the purpose of our creation. That joyful destiny is eternal life … Those truths cannot be learned by scientific or secular methods.”

Read President Oaks’ full general conference address here.