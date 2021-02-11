Watch: What a 100-mile ultramarathon taught a runner about life’s ‘great adventure’

Running a 100-mile ultramarathon in a hostile desert might seem like an impossible feat to some.

“Everyone told me it couldn’t be done. Or that it shouldn’t be done. That it wasn’t worth the sacrifice. … After all, who on earth would ever run 100 miles?” said a runner narrating a new video released Feb. 11 on the Church’s YouTube channel.

At times during his training, the runner felt like he had nothing left. He doubted his abilities. He fought through injuries. He contemplated giving up. But by pushing through the physical and mental barriers, he gained perspective about why he was running and how to succeed.

The Inspirational Message titled “Your Great Adventure: Overcoming Life’s Obstacles” depicts the runner’s journey and how he learned that life isn’t about doing things perfectly — it’s about doing things intentionally.

“I don’t know why I always try to live my life like a sprint,” he said. “It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon.”

In his October 2019 general conference message, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described coming to Earth as “embark[ing] on our own great adventure.”

“There are many bends in this road,” he said. “There are hills, valleys and detours. … But if you stay on the path and trust in God, you will eventually find the way to your glorious destiny and back to your heavenly home.”

