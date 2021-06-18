5 videos to watch about fatherhood in honor of Father’s Day

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said: “As a Church, we believe in fathers. We believe in ‘the ideal of the man who puts his family first.’ … We believe that far from being superfluous, fathers are unique and irreplaceable.”

In honor of Father’s Day, which will be celebrated in many countries around the world on Sunday, June 20, below is a collection of videos about fatherhood. Find more videos about fathers on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

’Earthly Father, Heavenly Father’

“While I may not understand all that He does for me, I do know that all that I am, and all that I have is because He’s a father to me. I now stand, very aware, of how it all came to be,” says the video’s narrator.

‘A Father Indeed’

Watch the story of a committed husband and father who consistently demonstrates his love and devotion to his wife and kids.

‘Love Her Mother’

“Brethren, fathers, young men, be loyal to the royal within you,” said Sister Elaine S. Dalton, former Young Women general president. “The most important thing a father can do for his daughter is to love her mother and teach them to follow in the Savior’s every footstep.”

‘Today’s Family: Fathers’

Listen to Prophets and Apostles testify about the role and importance of fathers.

‘Fathers and Sons’

When a young man took an Apostle’s challenge, his relationship with his father changed forever.