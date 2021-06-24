How an experience as a bishop taught Elder Cook to #HearHim

Many years ago while serving as a bishop, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles received a phone call from a married couple. “We have got to see you right now,” they said with urgency.

The timing wasn’t ideal. Elder Cook was preparing to catch a plane for a business appointment in New York. But he told them to come anyway.

“After I hung up, I got on my knees and I prayed. I had a revelatory experience that told me what their problem was and how I should counsel them,” Elder Cook said in the latest #HearHim video and blog post released Thursday, June 24. “When they came in, I was able to give them the exact counsel they needed to receive.”

Elder Cook said even though his time was limited, the Holy Ghost gave him the precise guidance and direction that he — and they — needed.

“Often the most significant revelation I get is to really help me in a calling to help somebody else,” he explained.

In his blog post, Elder Cook also described how his mother taught him how to pray, how he hears the Lord’s voice through the scriptures, and how he learned to hear Him through strong impressions as a missionary.

“I feel that we can receive revelation through regular, steady commitment, striving to serve other people, and striving to bless our own families. If we try to hear Him, we can receive that guidance in times of need,” Elder Cook wrote.

