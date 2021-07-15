How I #HearHim: Deaf Latter-day Saint explains how she depends on her eyes to hear the Lord’s voice

As someone who was born deaf and is the only deaf person in her family, Jamila described her childhood experience as lonely.

After graduating high school, Jamila went to Washington, D.C., to study at Gallaudet University. She met a friend named Alicia who introduced her to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jamila learned about the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ and how to pray with real intent to know if the Book of Mormon is true.

In a new Inspirational Message video titled “How I hear God’s Voice,” Jamila describes what she has learned about divine identity, serving others and communicating with the Lord. The video was released Thursday, July 15.

As Jamila prayed with sincerity, she felt what is described in 2 Nephi 26:13: “And that he manifesteth himself unto all those who believe in him, by the power of the Holy Ghost; yea, unto every nation, kindred, tongue, and people, working mighty miracles, signs, and wonders, among the children of men according to their faith.”

“God views all as His children,” Jamila said in the video. “And that’s why He sent us here — to help us learn more about Him and become more like Him. Every scripture I read reinforces that truth. Why would God view me differently?”

Jamila said it breaks her heart to know that she is viewed and treated differently because of her disability. “I want people to view me as a human being rather than only seeing my deafness. I want them to see me for who I truly am — a child of God.”

She hears the Lord’s voice by turning her attention to Him and demonstrating to those around her that she is trying to be more like Christ. She strives to love Him and show love toward others.

To Jamila, hearing Him is the opposite of being self-centered; it’s being centered on Christ. “For me, it’s a visual hearing. I depend on my eyes, and that’s how I hear Him, as I turn my eyes towards Him,” she said.

