5 videos of Church leaders sharing family history stories during RootsTech Connect 2021

Next spring, family history enthusiasts and anyone interested in discovering, gathering and connecting their family are invited to participate in RootsTech Connect 2022 — a three-day virtual event with a mix of on-demand, livestream and interactive sessions.

RootsTech Connect 2021, the first event of its kind, held earlier this year, attracted more than 1 million online visitors worldwide. The virtual classes created an expansive online learning archive that participants can watch over and over again.

More than 1,500 sessions from RootsTech Connect 2021 are still available to access on-demand at RootsTech.org.

Here is a roundup of five videos from RootsTech Connect 2021 featuring Church leaders talking about the impact that stories of ancestors have had in their lives.

Members of the Young Men general presidency and advisory council share stories of their first ancestors to join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, testifies of the healing power of temple and family history work as she shares stories of two of her ancestors.

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, describes his first experience with family history after being baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong in 1982.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the new commissioner of Church education, who served as president of BYU–Idaho and BYU–Pathway Worldwide, highlights the spiritual bonds between family and education. He specifically looks at increased family support, improved self-reliance and multigenerational impacts.

Sister Wendy Ulrich, a member of the Relief Society general advisory council, shares an experience of finding her adopted brother’s birth father with the help of a 70-year-old high school yearbook that someone had indexed.

