The Book of Mormon app and 17 more Church apps you might not know about

Sharing the Book of Mormon with a friend typically requires some courage, love and faith. It doesn’t require, however, a hard copy of the Book of Mormon.

The Church’s Book of Mormon app — available for iOS, Android and Windows in more than 100 languages — allows for instant sharing of a digital Book of Mormon.

Different from the full-featured version of the scriptures in the Gospel Library app, this simple version of the Book of Mormon doesn’t have footnotes or cross-references — making it easier for those not familiar with the Book of Mormon to read it or listen to audio recordings.

The Book of Mormon app includes a simple reference guide to key scriptures about Jesus Christ and doctrines, people, places and events in the Book of Mormon, as well as links to corresponding Book of Mormon videos. It also includes information to get in touch with missionaries, locate nearby meetinghouses and find answers to common questions at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/ComeuntoChrist.

This app is one of nearly two dozen Church apps available for free. Here are others:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched a new web-based app to help people everywhere engage in daily actions to grow closer to God. The app is called “Become” and can be found at become.org. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Become: Guides users through simple spiritual exercises to grow closer to Jesus Christ. Available at Become.ComeuntoChrist.org.

Church Pamphlets, Doctrinal Mastery, and Facility Issue Reporting apps. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church Pamphlets: Contains interactive versions of pamphlets published by the Church. Available for Google, Apple.

Doctrinal Mastery: Get help memorizing doctrinal mastery verses and Articles of Faith. Available for Google, Apple.

Facility Issue Reporting: Provides local leaders the ability to report and review facility issues electronically. Available for Google, Apple.

FamilySearch Memories, FamilySearch Tree, and Gospel for Kids apps. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

FamilySearch Memories: Preserve and share photos, stories and audio recordings of ancestors. Available for Google, Apple.

FamilySearch Tree: Find ancestors, add names, edit information and manage family ordinance reservations. Available for Google, Apple.

Gospel for Kids: Listen to narrated scripture stories, color pages related to Church topics, sing along with hymns and Children’s Songbook songs and find links to other child-friendly resources. Available for Google, Apple.

Gospel Library, Gospel Living, and Gospel Media apps. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gospel Library: Study, search, mark and share gospel content, including scriptures, general conference talks, manuals, music and media. Available for Google, Apple, Windows.

Gospel Living: Discover and share inspiring content; create personal goals, reminders, journal entries and activities; connect with classes, quorums and others. Available for Google, Apple.

Gospel Media: Organize, download and present gospel-related media at church, at home or on the go. Available for Google, Apple.

Gospel Voice, JustServe, and Latter-day Saints Channel apps. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gospel Voice: Listen to scriptures, “Come Follow, Me,” general conference and Latter-day Saints Channel radio. Say, “Alexa enable Gospel Voice,” or “Hey, Google, talk to Gospel Voice.” Available for Amazon, Google.

JustServe: Browse and search for service opportunities or post a project with an organization. Available for Google, Apple.

Latter-day Saints Channel: The Church’s 24-hour-a-day audio station featuring gospel-oriented programs, music and interviews, as well as scriptures, general conference and Church magazines. Available for Google, Apple.

Member Tools, Sacred Music, Seminary and Institute, and Tabernacle Choir apps. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Member Tools: Contact ward and stake members, access event calendars and locate Church meetinghouses. Available for Google, Apple.

Sacred Music: Browse and search the Hymns and Children’s Songbook, view the words and sheet music and listen to hymns and songs. Available for Google, Apple.

Seminary and Institute: View and register for classes, study course content, update readings status and check attendance. Available for Google, Apple.

The Tabernacle Choir: See videos of the choir’s best performances, hear its 24/7 music stream, check upcoming tour dates, read the latest news and more. Available for Google, Apple.