Watch: What Sister Craig learned when she put away her phone while waiting in line

One Sunday during the sacrament, Sister Michelle D. Craig asked herself two questions as she prayed and pondered how she could better follow the example of the Savior and see people deeply.

First, “What am I doing that I should stop doing?” And second, “What am I not doing that I should start doing?”

An impression came to stop looking at her phone while waiting in lines.

In a new Church video “Pray for Eyes To See as He Sees,” Sister Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, described what she learned and felt as she acted on this impression.

While waiting in line at the grocery store the next morning, Sister Craig habitually pulled out her phone and then she remembered the prompting. She put it away and noticed an elderly gentleman in line ahead of her. He was purchasing a few cans of cat food.

She said something like, “I can see you have a cat,” and they visited for a few moments.

Then the gentleman said softly, “You know, I haven’t told anyone this, but today is my birthday.”

Sister Craig said her heart melted as she wished him a happy birthday, feeling grateful she had not missed an opportunity to connect with someone who needed it.

“I witness that Jesus Christ loves us and can give us eyes to see — even when it’s hard, even when we’re tired, even when we’re lonely, and even when the outcomes are not as we hoped. Through His grace, He will bless us and increase our capacity,” Sister Craig said.

“Through the power of the Holy Ghost, Christ will enable us to see ourselves and see others as He does. With His help, we can discern what is most needful. We can begin to see the hand of the Lord working in and through the ordinary details of our lives — we will see deeply.”

