Church announces dates for 2022 Churchwide broadcast events

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its schedule of Churchwide broadcast events for 2022, mindful that stakes, wards and branches — as well as individuals and families — are beginning to schedule their 2022 calendar.

“These global broadcasts are meant to provide inspiration and instruction to help individuals and families come closer to Jesus Christ,” said an official notice sent to stake presidents, bishops and other leaders on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“Please continue to follow local and First Presidency guidelines regarding gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the notice added.

More information about each event will be shared before each event.

Events soon will also appear on members’ ward and stake calendars at Calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Member Tools app.

Stake and district technology specialists can find updated streaming, languages and rebroadcast details in the broadcast notices published at Letters.ChurchofJesusChrist.org several weeks before an event.

The 2022 Churchwide broadcast events are:

Jan. 9: Area devotional for young adults (streaming in six areas)

Jan. 29: Worldwide event for youth, 4 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST)

Feb. 19: Friend to Friend broadcast for children, 10 a.m. MST

March 3–5: RootsTech family history conference

April 2–3: General conference

April 15–16: The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Easter broadcast

May 15: Worldwide devotional for young adults

June 8: Youth Music Festival, 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

June 25: Worldwide devotional on sharing the gospel

July (day to be announced): Pioneer Day commemoration concert

July 16: Friend to Friend broadcast for children, 10 a.m. MDT

Aug. 21: Worldwide event for parents, 5 p.m. MDT

Sept. 11: Worldwide devotional for young adults

Oct. 1–2: General conference

Nov. 5: Friend to Friend broadcast for children, 10 a.m. MDT

Dec. 4: First Presidency Christmas devotional