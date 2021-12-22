Here’s what people have donated so far to #LightTheWorld Giving Machines in 2021

People love to give chickens. They are one of the most popular items purchased so far at the Giving Machines in 2021.



When Giving Machines had opened by the end of November in 10 U.S. cities, local officials and Church leaders in those locations encouraged people to use the annual effort to buy items for people in need through participating charities.

An estimated 265,000 people have purchased items so far. Donations are at $3.7 million as of Tuesday, Dec. 21, according to Newsroom.



Here are some of the items purchased in the last few weeks:

Chickens — 52,000

Beehives — 2,500

Goats — 3,600

Meals for individuals or families — 992,000

Polio vaccines and other immunizations for children — 529,000

Acre of sweet potatoes — 300

Essential clothing and shoes for individuals — 13,000

Shelter and beds — 4,900

Personal care/hygiene kits — 15,000

Educational (tutoring, tuition, materials and job skill training) — 16,000

Water pumps — 1,800

Install a well — 800

Rainwater storage tanks — 1,600

Healthcare, eyecare, dental and counseling services — 6,700

Boxes of produce — 9,000

“Who doesn’t love giving chickens away?” said Carter Wirig, a high school student in Henderson, Nevada, who raised money in a school fundraiser to use at the Giving Machine in Las Vegas. “I’m so grateful my school gave me the opportunity to visit the Giving Machine this year. I had a lot of fun serving with my friends.“



His sister Brooklynn Wirig added: “You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy a soccer ball and make someone really happy.”

Carter Wirig, Alexis Avila, Brooklynn Wirig and Parker Ahlander in front of the Las Vegas Giving Machines, November 2021 Credit: Sue Gurlides

Also, 100% of all donations go directly to each participating local and global charitable organization. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all expenses associated with the initiative, including credit card transaction fees.



At this point in 2019, the last year the Giving Machines were operating, approximately 145,000 people had donated $3.5 million. By Jan. 10, 2020, the Church reported a total of $6.3 million from the Christmas initiative. The Giving Machines were not operating in December 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season, the Giving Machines are open through Jan. 2, 2022 in these cities: Las Vegas, Nevada; Nashville, Tennessee; Honolulu, Hawaii; Orem, Utah; Salt Lake City, Utah; Oakland, California; Gilbert, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Kansas City, Missouri; and New York City.

For more details about sponsors or locations and how to donate without visiting a Giving Machine, visit ChurchofJesusChrist.org/comeuntochrist/light-the-world-2021/giving-machines.