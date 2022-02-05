Building on the success of community events last year, the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center will feature stories and music of hope and faith in Sunday evening programs from mid-February through the end of April.

“Stories and Music of Hope” will begin 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the visitors’ center — 490 S. 300 East, on the southeast corner of the block where the St. George Utah Temple is located — and run weekly through the last Sunday of April.

Expected to run approximately 45 minutes, each program will feature a prominent community member — including legislators, educators, historians and city leaders — sharing messages and experiences of hope and faith, followed by select community musicians — vocalists or instrumentalists — sharing songs and music of the same themes (see schedule and participants below).

“Our deepest hope is that many will be drawn to learn more of Christ and His full truth through what they feel through the program,” said Elder Kent M. Tingey, who with his wife, Sister Jean Tingey, serve as director and companion at the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center.

The effort follows “Christmas at the St. George Temple,” a nearly month-long series of messages and concerts conducted Dec. 1-23 last year with messages and music commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Earlier in 2021, the Tingeys held several opinion-leader lunches with legislators, city officials and business and philanthropic leaders, which helped pave the way for the two series of programs and a number of the participants.

The “Stories and Music of Hope” participants range from St. George Mayor Michele Randall and three-time college president Steven D. Bennion (Snow College, Ricks College and Southern Utah University) to historians Don Hinton and Lyman Hafen. Musical performers include Stacie Shurtliff and Lydia Ricks.

The short, uplifting messages and music of hope, Elder Tingey said, are “to bring faith, hope and fulfillment in these challenging times we live in.”

He acknowledged the legacy of the original 300 families sent by Brigham Young in the early 1860s to settle the St. George area — a legacy sustained by the remnant of their descendants. “The depth of the love they have for St. George and for this temple is deeper and more profound than anywhere I’ve lived,” Elder Tingey said.

The program will be in the visitors’ center theater, with hallways and adjoining rooms used to accommodate overflow attendance.

Below are the Sunday evening program dates and the scheduled storyteller and musician:

Feb. 13: Brad Stucki and Tiffani McDonald

Feb. 20: Don Hinton and B.J. and Rachel Cox

Feb. 27: Gary Esplin and musician to be announced later

March 6: Bruce Traveller and Taycie Traveller

March 13: Clark Christian and Lydia Ricks

March 20: Steve Bennion and Sondra Swensen

March 27: Tim Anderson and Misti Cain

April 3: Utah Sen. Don Ipson and Melesa Kohler

April 10: Mayor Michele Randall and Misti Cain

April 17: Lyman Hafen and Tiffani McDonald

April 24: Stacie Shurtliff (both story and music)