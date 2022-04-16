Sarah Jane Weaver: What new Church building in a historic location taught me about gathering

Just five years after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, work commenced on a building for social events.

The Social Hall opened on Jan. 1, 1853, and for 70 years was a gathering place for Latter-day Saints in the area — who used the building for plays, parties, dances, dinners, legislative sessions, suffrage meetings and other community events.

Days ago, in that spot on Social Hall Avenue, Church leaders dedicated a distinct Church building, on April 10. Called the Social Hall Avenue Meetinghouse, the 39,000-square-foot meetinghouse sits at the base of a new 25-story commercial office tower.

“This site began as a significant gathering place for the Saints,” said Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Utah Area. “And today we will dedicate this meetinghouse to continue that very legacy.”

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with news media during a tour of two new urban chapels located at the base of the new 95 State Tower on State Street in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As I listened to Elder Pearson speak, the word “gathering” sank deep in my heart.

For years, I have written about Latter-day Saint gatherings.

Oftentimes, those gatherings take place in times of trial.

In March 2011 when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and powerful tsunami devastated the coast of northern Japan, Bishop Tatsuya Otomo had no way to reach all the members of his ward. Still, knowing members would be drawn to the local Latter-day Saint meetinghouse, he placed a large board at the building asked members to sign in and report their status and the status of fellow Church members. “This was a fast method to confirm the safety of people,” he said.

It was not long before he had confirmed the safety of the members. In the days that followed, those same members brought their food storage to the meetinghouse for use by members in need. The meetinghouse became of place of peace and refuge — a place where members could report their status, recount their loses and find solace in service.

Gathering is also a source of strength. In Harare, Zimbabwe, in 2018, President Russell M. Nelson addressed more than 4,000 Latter-day Saints during his first world ministry.

Even though the devotional was broadcast to congregations throughout Zimbabwe, Latter-day Saints traveled to see President Nelson in person — lining up at 8 a.m. for the 5 p.m. devotional. “I couldn’t sleep,” Pretty Mukweya said. “I couldn’t wait.”

It seemed that all Zimbabwe Latter-day Saints shared Mukweya’s sentiment. They knew they would be better after the gathering with President Nelson than they were before.

During the devotional in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, April 17, President Russell M. Nelson invited the Primary children to stand and sing “I Am a Child of God.” A girl in the choir was invited to the podium to sing with the rest of the children. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It is that same promise that draws Latter-day Saints every six months to join a global gathering of Church members during general conference. Translated into 98 languages, conference proceedings connect a global community of the Savior’s disciples — who, like the Saints in Japan, find refuge from life’s storms and, like the saints in Zimbabwe, receive strength to move forward.

The Lord’s promise to His children is realized over and over again in congregations across the globe. “Verily, verily, I say unto you, … where two or three are gathered together in my name;… behold, there will I be in the midst of them — even so am I in the midst of you” (Doctrine and Covenants 6:32).

It happened in 1852 in the Social Hall constructed to connect the early Saints, and it is happening today in the same location on Social Hall Avenue — and in meetinghouses across the globe.

Elder Pearson said at the dedication of the new and uncommon building on Social Hall Avenue that Church members gather for several important reasons: to renew sacred covenants through sacred ordinances, to worship and pray together, and to teach and minister to one another.

Seeking true discipleship of Jesus Christ supersedes differences in backgrounds, politics or professions, he added.

In the process, the gathering becomes sacred.

“Our love for Heavenly Father and for the Savior and His restored gospel and Church bind us together as brothers and sisters, children of God,” he said.

— Sarah Jane Weaver is editor of the Church News.