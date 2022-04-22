Tabernacle Choir creates new managing director position

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square leadership has created a new position of managing director in the latest change to the musical group’s structure.

The new managing director will work under the direction of the presidency of the Tabernacle Choir to supervise the production, performances, marketing and research for the choir, according to an announcement from the choir on Friday, April 22. The new leader is expected to provide general management to both staff and volunteers and oversee the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Chorale at Temple Square, and the Bells at Temple Square.

President Mike O. Leavitt became the choir’s president in August 2021, with Elder L. Whitney Clayton, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, and Gary B. Porter called as counselors — the presidency structure was a first for the choir. The choir presidency serves at the executive council level and reports to Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to information from the choir.

In February, Leavitt announced four new high-level objectives, including aligning the Choir with the Church’s mission and missionary efforts, expanding the Choir’s digital audience, and increasing its worldwide visibility.

The new managing director will help the choir work with leaders in other Church departments to implement the initiatives, according to the announcement.

“In making these organizational changes, we recognize that we are building on a strong foundation set by those who have served the Choir so diligently in the past, and who are doing so now,” Leavitt stated in the announcement. “We are preparing for a future where we can fulfill a prophetic charge to accomplish things the choir has never done before.”

Applicants should have a passion for music and an understanding of musical organizations. Other requirements include: a master’s degree or equivalent with an emphasis in business, music, international relations and logistics; 15 years or more in progressive management positions with at least five years of senior level management experience; have proven leadership and management capability; excellent written and verbal communication abilities; demonstrated abilities in maintaining positive relations with staff and department-level peers and working cooperatively with Church leaders, volunteers and the community.

“Most importantly, the main focus of the managing director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will be to manage the Choir organization in its mission to act as an emissary for the Church and emulate the love of God by testifying of Jesus Christ through uplifting music and inspiring messages,” Leavitt said.

For the job listing and application instructions, please see careersearch.churchofjesuschrist.org:80/public/jobdetail.aspx?jobid=338824.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, May 12.

Earlier this week, the choir announced a unique collaboration with a Azamara cruise line to use the ship Azamara Pursuit, which the choir was going to use for travel during its now-canceled Heritage Tour tour, for two voyages to benefit three different charities.