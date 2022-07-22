This week on social media, Church leaders shared uplifting thoughts of allowing for the Holy Ghost’s guidance and that there are good things to come.

On July 20, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said, “My dear friends, you are literally spirit children of God.” President Nelson pointed out on Instagram three enduring designations that should take priority over all others: being a child of God, a child of the covenant and a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“As you listen, as you are worthy and have the guidance of the Holy Ghost, it will keep you safe, guide you in the way you should go and bring peace to your life,” tweeted Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Wednesday, July 20. He explained that the Holy Ghost guides toward the right when one is worthy to hear it.

Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a picture on Facebook her son had sent of his shoes, inquiring which color they are. She connected this with the confusion and voices present in the world, but wrote that the Holy Ghost offers guidance and discernment. On July 20 she asked readers, “What are things you must give and give up in order to have the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost — the truth decipherer?”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency shared his thoughts on religious freedom on July 20. On Instagram he provided four suggestions on achieving unity among denominations and said, “When citizens learn to live together with respect — despite important religious differences — they are also more likely to live peacefully with others with whom they have important secular differences.”

On Facebook on July 20, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, posted on Facebook. He reflected on the For the Strength of Youth conferences that he has been attending and the brightness and hope that Christ offers. He said, “Even in a darkening world, the light of Christ will provide peace and direction to the youth of His Church.”

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted on Instagram that many people may feel like they are simply ordinary. “My life has been blessed countless times by ordinary people doing seemingly ordinary — but, really, extraordinary — things. My guess is that yours has as well,” she said on Thursday, July 21.

Elder Andersen took to social media once again this week. On July 21 he shared a video of the Prophet, President Nelson, along with personal thoughts in the Instagram caption. He responded to a comment on his post earlier this week regarding miracles. He said, “With the miracles of everyday life clearly imbedded in our spirits, we learn to trust that as we petition the Lord, those things that will be right — those answers to prayers, those challenges that seem not to have answers — we can pray for and believe in.”