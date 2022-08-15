Read coverage of 2022 BYU Education Week

PROVO, Utah — For five days, Aug. 15-19, thousands of people from around the world were on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, for Education Week.

With the theme of “100 Years of Instruction and Learning: ‘Of Things Both in Heaven and in the Earth,’” the event featured hundreds of presenters teaching close to 1,000 classes on a wide range of topics — including gospel principles, family and marriage relationships, personal development, finance, technology, health and the arts.

Sessions included teachings from the Sunday School, Primary and Young Men general presidencies and a Tuesday devotional with Elder Quentin L. Cook, a member of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Youth classes and activities and legal continuing education were also available during the week.

The program administrator, Bruce Payne, said attendance is not back up to where it was in 2019, but registration has increased from last year, when about 13,000 people attended in person after an online-only event in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are starting to come back and feel more comfortable attending these events. We look forward to the future and getting back to normal,” Payne said.

During the week, participants “have an opportunity to learn much that will motivate, encourage, strengthen and rejuvenate,” he said.

Monday, Aug. 15

Patrons first went to Brigham Young University for Leadership Week in January 1922.

“We teach about Jesus Christ no matter what we are teaching,” Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace told BYU Education Week attendees.

“It’s not about checking boxes or putting more weight on our shoulders,” said Primary General President Susan H. Porter.

“We ask our universities to be different from the world and from each other,” explained Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education.

“It’s been a blast,” said Josiah Bennett, 15, from LaVerkin, Utah. “The people are so nice. The speakers are so funny. And the Spirit is awesome here.”

Adding audio description to videos is one of many things the Church is doing to help members with disabilities, said Katie Steed, disability specialist manager in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department.

BYU Education Week presentation highlights tools for personal history, family history and genealogical records

Tuesday, Aug. 16

“These prophetic declarations that I have addressed have provided and will provide immunity and protection in the future to allow members to be in the world, but not of the world, and prepare them for the Second Coming of the Savior,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Understanding science and the gospel will help build emotional resilience amid challenges such as stress, depression and anxiety, taught instructors at BYU Education Week.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

‘Rising generation’ of 14 to 18 year olds — 900 strong in 2022 — are becoming the BYU Education Week’s next generation of attendees

A multi-day course at BYU Education Week covered “YSA Survival 101: Navigating the Dating World”

Thursday, Aug. 18

BYU Education Week instructors list the ways to increase happiness.

Friday, Aug. 19

Seek to remember God’s eternal plan while recognizing that others are on a journey with their own questions, taught instructors at BYU Education Week.