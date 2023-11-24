2023 Light the World Christmas initiative invites all to ‘Let Your Light Shine’

Shepherds and others visit the baby Jesus in this scene from “The Christ Child.”

This year’s theme for Light the World is “Let Your Light Shine.”

President Russell M. Nelson has said of Christmas that the world needs the light of Jesus Christ more than ever.

“I marvel at the increased goodwill and human kindness that always emerge during this sacred season. As we commemorate the birth of Him who is the Light of the World, new light is kindled in each of us. … As we follow Jesus Christ, we can make this a better world.”

In 2023, there are more ways than ever to let that light shine and make the world better.

New videos are shareable on social media for the 2023 Light the World Christmas initiative. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ways to share light this Christmas season include:

For the first time this year, new videos feature Giving Machines recipients showing how they have received the benefits from the donations. Found at GivingMachine.org, the videos show individuals and families using livestock, seeds, sewing materials, educational support and other donations in Mexico, Jordan, Ukraine and Africa.

An example of a prompt of options for service provided by the “service shuffler” on LighttheWorld.org | Screenshot from LighttheWorld.org