Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Living Faith

2023 Light the World Christmas initiative invites all to ‘Let Your Light Shine’

New features this year include online ‘service shuffler’ to get service ideas, videos featuring beneficiaries of Giving Machines for #LighttheWorld

Shepherds and others hold a candle as they look in to see the baby Jesus in this scene from “The Christ Child.”
Shepherds and others visit the baby Jesus in this scene from “The Christ Child.” The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mary Richards

By Mary Richards

This year’s theme for Light the World is “Let Your Light Shine.”

President Russell M. Nelson has said of Christmas that the world needs the light of Jesus Christ more than ever.

“I marvel at the increased goodwill and human kindness that always emerge during this sacred season. As we commemorate the birth of Him who is the Light of the World, new light is kindled in each of us. … As we follow Jesus Christ, we can make this a better world.”

In 2023, there are more ways than ever to let that light shine and make the world better.

Three new videos show people sharing their light and serving others for Light the World in 2023.
New videos are shareable on social media for the 2023 Light the World Christmas initiative. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ways to share light this Christmas season include:

For the first time this year, new videos feature Giving Machines recipients showing how they have received the benefits from the donations. Found at GivingMachine.org, the videos show individuals and families using livestock, seeds, sewing materials, educational support and other donations in Mexico, Jordan, Ukraine and Africa.

Three text boxes show to speak with someone at home for a service idea prompt.
An example of a prompt of options for service provided by the “service shuffler” on LighttheWorld.org. | Screenshot from LighttheWorld.org
Related Stories
2022 Light the World Christmas initiative includes 25 days of kindness, daily prompts and Facebook group
2021 Light the World Christmas initiative features new video, children’s service calendar
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed