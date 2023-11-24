2023 Light the World Christmas initiative invites all to ‘Let Your Light Shine’

This year’s theme for Light the World is “Let Your Light Shine.”
President Russell M. Nelson has said of Christmas that the world needs the light of Jesus Christ more than ever.
“I marvel at the increased goodwill and human kindness that always emerge during this sacred season. As we commemorate the birth of Him who is the Light of the World, new light is kindled in each of us. … As we follow Jesus Christ, we can make this a better world.”
In 2023, there are more ways than ever to let that light shine and make the world better.
Ways to share light this Christmas season include:
- Share the Light the World videos on social media.
- Get service ideas from the new “service shuffler” at LightTheWorld.org.
- Pick an option from the list of “50 ways to let your light shine,” by downloading the PDF at LightTheWorld.org.
- Text “light” to 71234 to get service ideas that emulate the people in the Nativity story (available in the U.S. and Canada).
- Get service ideas through WhatsApp by signing up on the Spanish, Portuguese and French Light the World websites.
- Join The Official Light the World Facebook group.
- Go with friends or family to donate at a Giving Machine in 61 locations in seven countries, or find other ways to donate at GivingMachine.org.
For the first time this year, new videos feature Giving Machines recipients showing how they have received the benefits from the donations. Found at GivingMachine.org, the videos show individuals and families using livestock, seeds, sewing materials, educational support and other donations in Mexico, Jordan, Ukraine and Africa.