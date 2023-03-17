See photos of the Relief Society over 180-plus years

When the Relief Society was organized on March 17, 1842, the 20 women gathered upstairs in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, had two missions — to relieve suffering and to save souls.
Today the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is one of the largest women’s organizations in the world. The organization’s purpose continues to be to provide support for the temporal and spiritual needs of all women in the Church, as well as others who are in need.
Recently, senior missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in Historic Nauvoo reenacted the events surrounding the founding meeting of the Relief Society.
The missionaries used the original minutes of that first meeting to replay the conversation that took place — in the actual location. They created a special video available through March that could be used as a part of the commemoration of the 181st anniversary.
Below, see a selection of images from the 181 years of the Relief Society organization.