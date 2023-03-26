For “The Redeemer: An Easter Celebration concert, a youth orchestra, led by Jenny Oaks Baker, top center, was filmed in Goshen, Utah, at the set used for the Bible Videos .

“The Redeemer: An Easter Celebration” is a new Easter concert portraying the life and ministry of the Savior Jesus Christ through sacred music, inspired artwork, video scenes and scripture.

Produced in Europe by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the hour-long program features violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and narration from Swedish entertainer Louis Herrey. With images of the Savior unfolding in film and art, this Easter celebration of the Lord’s ministry, Atonement and Resurrection is now available, airing on various platforms from Sunday, March 26, through mid-April (some platforms carry a “He Is Risen” title).

“This is the first time the Church in Europe has produced a concert especially for the Easter season,” said Elder Hans T. Boom, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Europe North Area. “The blending of beautiful music, powerful imagery and the art of world-renowned European painters brings an additional meaning to this very special season.

“We hope members and friends of the Church feel inspired by watching it as well as increase in their desire to follow Jesus Christ and to be a good influence for the world.”

Jenny Oaks Baker, right performs one of the songs of the Easter concert ‘The Redeemer,’ with the musical performances record September 2022 in Goshen, Utah.

Music for “The Redeemer” concert comes from Baker’s recent album of the same name, composed and arranged by keyboardist and composer Kurt Bestor. The 11 featured songs include “The Chosen: God Loved Us So He Sent His Son,” “Mary Magdalene: O Divine Redeemer,” “Gethsemane: From Every Pore” and “He Lives: Theme From the Movie ‘Lamb of God.’”

Baker’s performances — accompanied by Hannah Baker, Sarah Baker and the Lyceum Philharmonic and Heritage Youth Chorus at American Heritage School — were recorded in September 2022 on the Church’s movie set in Goshen, Utah, a site used for the Bible Videos and other Church film productions.

The Easter Concert ‘The Redeemer’ contains artwork and footage that depict the life of Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Before each musical number, a well-known, Christ-focused work of art from a European artist are introduced, with the concert featuring masterpieces from Leonardo Da Vinci, Carl Bloch, Angelica Kaufmann, Henrich Hofmann, Francisco de Zurbarán, Bertel Thorvaldsen, Simon Dewey and others.

In addition to the artwork, the concert also includes selected clips from the Bible Videos and “The Christ Child” short film in depicting scenes from the Savior’s life and ministry.

Herrey, who with his brothers won the 1984 Eurovision Contest, provides narration during the concert. He was filmed in Denmark at the Frederiksborg Castle, where the renowned Carl Bloch gallery is located, and at the Church of Our Lady, home of the Thorvaldsen “Christus” statue and similar statues of the ancient apostles.

Louis Herrey narrates the new “The Redeemer: An Easter Celebration” concert from the Church of Our Lady and the Frederiksborg Castle, in Denmark. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Says Herrey at the beginning of the presentation: “Many have testified of receiving divine inspiration and spiritual guidance as they have humbly sought to draw closer to God through their artistic efforts. Consequently, their works of art have inspired countless people to turn to the Savior as well.”

“The Redeemer: An Easter Celebration” is the third Christ-centered celebration from the Church’s European areas, joining the December 2021 production “Witnesses of Christmas” filmed in Rome, Italy, and Paris, France; and last year’s “Witnesses of Christmas: Symbols of Christ” filmed in London, England, and Mérida, Spain.

How to watch

Filmed in English and available in 32 languages, the concert is available now through mid-April 2023 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube and Facebook.

What they are saying

Baker said she feels blessed to be part of the production honoring Christ. “I am so grateful to be able to perform this inspired music, composed and arranged by Kurt Bestor, as a soundtrack to scenes depicting the Savior’s life. I hope this production enables everyone to feel the Spirit and brings them closer to Jesus Christ.”

Herrey said he believes that every good and virtuous thing points to Christ. “We just need to be reminded at times,” he said. “This Easter concert is one of those reminders. I truly feel honored to have been a part of this production, presenting reverential artwork that reminds us of what our Lord and Savior means to us and helps draw our focus to His healing power.”

Brian Cordray, an area manager in the Church’s Publishing Services Department who produced the concert, said Europe — commonly called “the cradle of Christian civilization” — enjoys a rich tradition of religious-themed artwork.

“As we put this program together, the hope was to show how European artists from all ages have helped people draw closer to Christ through their inspired work,” Cordray said. “Some of the selected paintings may be more familiar than others, but all testify of the Lord’s eternal ministry.”