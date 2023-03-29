Photos: ‘Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family’ celebrates variety of religious backgrounds through music, dance

The Khemera Dance Troupe performs Robaim Choun Por (Blessing Dance) at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

More than 10 groups shared music and dances expressing their sacred beliefs and represented Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish and Native American belief systems at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family” concert, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The concert is an annual event sponsored by the Salt Lake Interfaith Roundtable. The roundtable’s roots go back to the 2002 Olympics when nearly four dozen faith leaders came together to fulfill the Olympic Charter requirement to provide religious support for athletes and families participating in the Olympics. The leaders decided to keep the roundtable beyond the Olympics. The group hosts interfaith service projects and a variety of activities and events aimed at increasing understanding and broadening perspective.

A performer shares her faith through music with audience members at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Buddhist Obon dancers — conveying gratitude and honor for those who have passed — perform a traditional number at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Khemera Dance Troupe performs Robaim Choun Por (Blessing Dance), depicting heavenly beings descending to offer blessings of peace, solidarity and prosperity. It was presented at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Salt Lake Scots Pipe Band, in association with the First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City performs at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A performer from the Khemera Dance Troupe performs Robaim Choun Por (Blessing Dance), during which heavenly beings are depicted, at the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tee-opa-shaw, meaning Reddoor in the Sioux language, performs music from the Native American tribes of Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux in Montana for attendees of the “Sacred Music Evening: Many Faiths, One Family,” an interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A student from Kargi Kala Kendra performs Bharatanatyam, one of the eight classical dances of India, at the interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Students from Kargi Kala Kendra perform Bharatanatyam, one of the eight classical dances of India, at the interfaith concert held in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Sunday, March 19, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints