What attendees can expect from BYU Education Week 2023

Throughout the week of Aug. 21-25, thousands of individuals from dozens of countries will flock to the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, in response to the invitation to learn more about the gospel of Jesus Christ during annual Education Week.

“My hope is that people receive inspiration that will bless their lives and that of others, and that the classes will help them have a renewed determination to live the gospel of Jesus Christ,” said H. Bruce Payne, the program administrator.

With hundreds of presenters teaching roughly 900 classes, attendees can look forward to instruction on a variety of topics — from finance to Church history and parenting to the humanities — all taught through a gospel lens.

This year will feature a Tuesday devotional with Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and classes taught by the Sunday School general presidency, the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies, the Church Hymnbook Committee, the Missionary Department and even the Church News.

Youth classes and activities as well as legal continuing education are available during the week. Attendees are also invited to special evening performances on campus.

Attendance to the five-day event has continued to grow after having an online-only program in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Payne said. “Enrollment numbers have continued to increase from 2021 to 2023. We are close to pre-pandemic numbers from 2019.”

And while they don’t have final numbers yet, as of Monday, Aug. 21, registration is 1,100 above where it was at the same time last year, Payne said.

The theme for 2023 comes from BYU’s model “For the Benefit of the World,” which states, “Belief enhances inquiry, study amplifies faith, and revelation leads to deeper understanding.”

In this year’s booklet, the program administrators note, “Adopting this message for the Education Week audience, we encourage you to be a disciple of Jesus Christ and be motivated by a love of God and of His children. To serve, lift and lead as directed by living prophets, to develop your full potential, and ‘emit a unique light for the benefit of the world.’”

The Church News is providing coverage from BYU Education Week. See below for links to articles.

This will be updated throughout the week.

Monday, Aug. 21

Starting next year, “Come, Follow Me” will feature one consolidated manual rather than four separate study guides

Tuesday, Aug. 22

The Apostle delivered the keynote address on “Observation, Reason, Faith and Understanding” to a capacity crowd for BYU Education Week

The Book of Mormon “is a work of art ... that God overshadowed to keep the record accounted for,” said Steve Lundwall

“There are too many ‘pink’ Saints who don’t think they can be as white as snow,” said BYU religion professor Anthony Sweat

Rita R. Wright, interim director of the Utah Valley University Museum of Art, explained the symbolic significance of light in Gothic cathedrals and Latter-day Saint temples

Tension is a natural part of mortal life, Emily de Schweinitz Taylor points out during BYU Education Week. But it doesn’t need to grow into conflict or contention

Gaylamarie G. Rosenberg walked the 500-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain. At BYU Education Week, she shared how lessons from the experience — including accepting God’s help, focus and strength — can help overcome self-doubt.

“Should people fear AI or shun it?” asked professor Aaron D. Franklin during a BYU Education Week class.

Thursday

“We have the obligation as community members, as fellow travelers on this earth, to look out for one another, to open our eyes, and to extend a hand of gratitude,” said Chris Crippen at BYU Education Week.

“When the Spirit touches us, change happens,” shared Gregory Johnson at BYU Education Week 2023.

BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe says the “Big 12 era” of BYU athletics is “an incredible responsibility.”

Friday