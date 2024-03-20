Menu
Sister Karen Dixon Merrell, widow of Elder V. Dallas Merrell, dies at age 87

She and her husband worked together as they served as leaders of the Utah Salt Lake City South and Utah Layton missions and then as he served as a General Authority Seventy

By Rachel Sterzer Gibson
Elder V. Dallas and Sister Karen Merrell on Temple Square in Salt Lake City after his call as a General Authority Seventy in 1992. Church News archives

Sister Karen Dixon Merrell, wife of the late Elder V. Dallas Merrell, died Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Murray, Utah, following a stroke. She was 87.

Sister Merrill devoted her life, talents and service to her family and to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her husband worked together as they served as leaders of the Utah Salt Lake City South and Utah Layton missions from 1986 to 1989 and then as he served as a General Authority Seventy from 1992 to 1997.

Karen Dixon was born Dec. 19, 1936, in Payson, Utah, to Jack and Mary Jean Dixon. While a freshman at Brigham Young University, she saw V. Dallas Merrell walking across campus. “I knew when I saw him that we belonged together,” Sister Merrell recalled to the Church News shortly after her husband was called as a general authority. “I didn’t even know his name. I found out who he was and then hoped all year that we would date.”

The two dated a few times before Elder Merrell left for the Great Lakes Mission in fall 1956 and then corresponded during the latter part of his service. After his return to BYU in September 1958, the couple continued their courtship and were married in June 1959.

Always a team, the couple created a large, boisterous family of nine children, dozens of grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Elder Merrell, left, Cardinal Cassidy and Sister Merrell pose for a photo in front of a painting of a Catholic religious leader in the Vatican.
Elder V. Dallas Merrell, left, and his wife, Sister Karen Dixon Merrell, with Cardinal Edward Idris Cassidy, on the occasion of their first meeting at the Vatican in 1995. Elder Merrill's friendship with Cardinal Cassidy bore fruit in goodwill and improved relationships between the Catholic church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Photo provided by V. Dallas Merrell

Professional and Church-related service took them from California to Washington, D.C., to Utah, the Pacific nations and the Vatican. In their later years they also served as missionaries in Toronto, Ontario, and Sri Lanka. Throughout their travels, their favorite place to be was always home with family, Elder Merrell’s obituary stated.

Sister Merrell cared for her husband in his later years after he suffered a series of strokes. He died Feb. 19, 2019.

Besides her family and service throughout the Church, Sister Merrell developed a love for genealogy, family history and temple work. She also enjoyed serving her loved ones, including neighbors and friends. “One of her best qualities was her ability to stay connected to those who were important to her, and she showed them love by serving,” her obituary states.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Victor Dallas Merrell, and daughter Mary. She is survived by eight children — Ann, Kay, Joan, Paul, Mark, John, Ilene and David — and siblings Dalene Collins and Brent Dixon, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at 755 E. Three Fountains Circle, Murray, Utah. There will be a viewing for family and friends at 9:30 a.m. She will be buried in the Provo City Cemetery.

