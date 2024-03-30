Strengthened relationships lead to Church growth in Africa

Missionaries from the Accra Ghana Mission prepare to answer questions and give copies of the Book of Mormon at the Accra Ghana Madina Stake Center on Feb. 11, 2024.

From speaking with a king in Togo to a first lady in Nigeria and an ambassador in Kenya, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been able to increase understanding and help the Church grow in Africa.

Below find recent examples from Togo, Kenya, Ghana, Benin and Nigeria of meetings and collaborative efforts with community and traditional leaders, media representatives and others.

New branch forms in Notse, Togo, with king’s blessing

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deliver food for the Ewe people to King Togbe Agokoli IV, seated, in Notse, Togo, on Dec. 9, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In December 2023, Church leaders in the west African country of Togo felt prompted to donate food to the community of Notse as part of the Light the World initiative. This area is home to the Ewe people and their king, Tobe Agokoli IV.

When Church leaders handed over a food donation to the king, his spokesperson, Togbe Afanwubo II, said it was the first time they had seen a church which was not yet established in their community make such a donation to their people. He also invited the Church of Jesus Christ to establish a congregation in Notse.

The community was already being prepared when a year earlier, a young couple who just returned from their missions got married and moved to Notse for work. From the efforts of this couple and missionaries in the Benin Contonou Mission, the Church began to grow in the community.

On March 24, the Notse Branch of the Church was organized. Attending the historic meeting was the king’s special representative, who helped make the branch creation possible, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Gaston K. Tozo, a Church history specialist in Togo, said of the occasion: “The Church has thus started its expansion across the whole country. We can say with faith and certainty that the stone which the prophet Daniel saw loosened without the help of any hand, and which broke on iron and brass before filling the surface of the earth, will also go to all the towns, villages and hamlets of our dear country Togo.”

United Religions Initiative ambassador meets with Africa Central Area presidency

From left to Right: Elder Paul B. Pieper, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency; Ambassador Mussie Hailu, United Religions Initiative-Africa ambassador; and Elder Ian S. Ardern, General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president, in Karen, Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday, March 15, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On March 15, the United Religions Initiative-Africa ambassador met with the Africa Central Area presidency at the area offices in Karen, Nairobi, Kenya.

The United Religions Initiative aims to promote interfaith cooperation and create cultures of peace.

Ambassador Mussie Hailu was welcomed by Elder Ian S. Ardern, the president of the Africa Central Area, and his second counselor, Elder Paul B. Pieper, both General Authority Seventies; and Claudine Isekusu, the area communication director.

A news release from Africa Newsroom called it “a significant meeting,” with the purpose to demonstrate the Church’s openness and transparency, as well as to build friendships and create contacts in countries around Africa.

Also this month in Kenya, the Church acquired land for an Africa Central Area office. Owning the land and building an office will ensure smooth administrative support to members of the Church, explained a report.

Elder Pieper said expressed gratitude for the inspiration from the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to create the Africa Central Area, and then the great pioneering work of the first area presidency. “To me this is a wonderful day, it represents hard work from the past and a bright future ahead.”

Community, traditional and faith leaders attend stake conference in Ghana

Community, traditional, and interfaith leaders join members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Accra Ghana Madina Stake Center on Feb. 11, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Feb. 11, leaders of different faiths, community and traditional leaders joined Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa West Area at the Accra Ghana Madina Stake conference.

“We are grateful to share this time with our friends. We all share a common bond, a love for Jesus Christ, and a desire to show that love by serving the members of this community,” said Elder Nielsen.

After the general session of conference, Elder Nielsen held a special gathering with the community leaders and the Church leaders, reported Africa Newsroom. Missionaries from the Accra Ghana Mission set up a table with copies of the Book of Mormon and other Church literature and were available to answer any questions about the Church and its beliefs.

Church leaders host media representatives in Benin

Leaders from the Church of Jesus Christ meet with local print and broadcast leaders in Cotonou, Benin, on Feb. 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church hosted media representatives from throughout the Republic of Benin at the Benin Cotonou Stake Center on Feb. 10.

Elder Patrick Appianti, an Area Seventy representing the countries of Benin and Togo, gave a presentation about the Church, its doctrine and beliefs and its humanitarian efforts not only in West Africa but throughout the world.

The media personnel had the opportunity to ask questions as well, reported Africa Newsroom.

“We are always grateful for the opportunity to share our beliefs and clear up any misconceptions that people may have about the Church and it’s members” said Elder Appianti. “This is also a great opportunity for the media to see our love for the Savior manifested in the humanitarian efforts of the Church.”

Church leaders meet with Nigeria first lady

Local leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ meet with Rev. Eyoawan Edet Otu, center, the first lady of the Cross River State in Calabar, Nigeria, on Feb. 9, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Feb. 9, local stake presidents and other Church representatives met with the first lady of the Cross River State in Nigeria. Rev. Eyoawan Edet Otu welcomed the delegation in her office in Calabar, reported Africa Newsroom.

They discussed collaboration between the state government and the Church of Jesus Christ in addressing educational and social welfare needs — especially of young people.

The first lady had previously attended a BYU–Pathway Worldwide commencement ceremony in Calabar. BYU–-Pathway Worldwide provides access to spiritually based degrees completely online at an affordable price.

The Cross River State is in the southeastern area of Nigeria and has 4 million residents. The Church of Jesus Christ has seen significant growth in the area with four current stakes in Calabar.