Church announces Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults with Elder Carlos A. Godoy

The General Authority Seventy and his wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, will both speak in the May 5 devotional to young adults ages 18-30

By Ryan Jensen
Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, will speak to young adults in a devotional on Sunday, May 5, 2024. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Mônica Godoy, will speak at the Church’s next Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults on Sunday, May 5, the Church announced in a letter to ward, stake and mission leaders on Thursday, April 11.

The devotional will be the second of 2024 and the first since Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to the same audience from Mexico City, Mexico, in February.

Elder Godoy was sustained to serve as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2008. He has been a member of the Presidency of the Seventy since March 2018. Elder Godoy will be released from serving in the Presidency of the Seventy as of Aug. 1 and will continue serving as a General Authority Seventy. As a couple, Elder and Sister Godoy served as mission leaders over the Brazil Belém Mission.

The event will be broadcast at 6 p.m. MDT on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Gospel Stream and the Church’s YouTube channel. It will also be available after the event on Gospel Library.

The live event can be watched in American Sign Language, Cambodian, Chuukese, English, French, Guarani, Hmong, Japanese, Kekchi, Korean, Mongolian, Navajo, Persian, Portuguese, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Tongan, Ukrainian and Vietnamese. The English, Spanish and Portuguese broadcasts will include captions.

How and when to watch

In addition to those 21 languages, Latter-day Saint young adults will also be able to watch the event beginning the following week, on May 12 at midnight MDT, in 40 more languages — Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Bislama, Bulgarian, Chinese-Simplified, Chinese-Traditional, Cebuano, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Fijian, Finnish, German, Greek, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Italian, Kinyarwanda, Kiribati, Lingala, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malagasy, Malay, Marshallese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Tshiluba, Swedish and Urdu.

Satellite broadcast times can be found on the letter sent to stake presidents, bishoprics, elders quorum presidencies and Relief Society presidencies and available at letters.ChurchofJesusChrist.org for those intended recipients with a Church account.

