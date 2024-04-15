Church meetinghouses host thousands of Muslims for Ramadan

More than 1,500 Islamic faithful observe Ramadan with morning prayer in the courtyards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints- meetinghouse in Pordenone, Italy, in April 2024.

This month, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened meetinghouses in Italy and Ghana to thousands of Muslims to have places to gather for Ramadan.

The participants were able to have space indoors and outdoors for prayers and for their evening meals during the holy month of fasting. In return, they invited Church members and missionaries to eat with them and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

These efforts continue the strong interfaith relationships between members of the Church and their Muslim friends and neighbors.

In Pordenone, Italy, members of the Church placed tents in the garden of their meetinghouse to allow more than 1,500 Muslims to have shelter during early morning prayers before the building opened. Then the evening prayers and the iftar meal were held inside.

To express their gratitude, Muslims invited Church members, missionaries and civil authorities to share the iftar meal with them at the end of the Ramadan celebrations, explained a news release from the Church’s Italy Newsroom.

Church members, missionaries, Muslims and civil authorities eat an iftar meal together on the grounds of the Church's meetinghouse in Pordenone, Italy, in April 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Preparation and organization took place well before the holy month as local Latter-day Saints and Muslims worked together to request the proper permits from Church and civil authorities in Pordenone.

Relations between the two communities date back to 2016 and have developed through various projects and activities — growing mutual esteem and friendship.

On April 11, Latter-day Saints in Takoradi, Ghana, hosted over 2,000 Muslim neighbors at the Takoradi Ghana Stake Center to observe the Eid Festival celebrating Eid al-Fitr — one of Islam’s most holy days that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the breaking of the fast.

The Eid al-Fitr festival is celebrated at the Takoradi Ghana Stake Center on April 11, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This is the fourth consecutive year the Church has made its facilities available to Muslim friends for this celebration, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom. When members of the Takoradi Stake learned Muslims in their area did not have a facility large enough to gather at the end of Ramadan, the stake presidency offered the grounds of the stake center.

During the festival, the participants joined in prayer to bless their communities and fellow Ghanaians of all faiths.

Several Muslim chiefs of the various traditional tribes joined the celebration. President Emmanuel Botwe, first counselor in the Takoradi Ghana Stake, represented the Church of Jesus Christ.

“This is the culmination of many years of working with our Muslim friends,” President Botwe said. “We attend each others’ meetings, our youth groups work together, and we partner together for the betterment of our community. When they needed us for the festival, we were there.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts the Takoradi, Ghana, Muslim community in a celebration of Eid al-Fitr on April 11, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In March, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a Ramadan greeting on social media with Muslims worldwide.

“As a disciple of Jesus Christ,” Elder Kearon said, “I pray that this month will bless all who seek God in their lives. I hope you find joy and peace during this special time of Ramadan.”

And on April 10, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a greeting of peace to those celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

“During my travels around the world,” he said, “I meet many wonderful followers of Islam, and I’m always impressed by your desire to do good and make this world a better place.”