Elders Jason Andersen and Chet Norman serve as missionaries in Tonga on May 22, 2019.

Among the changes to modern missionary work, one of the biggest is how missionaries utilize social media to share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

The New York Times spoke with several young Latter-day Saint missionaries about the changes to missionary work that have occurred since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic four-plus years ago.

The article, published May 10, highlights that missionaries are now utilizing social media to connect with interested individuals, rather than just going door to door.

Elder Andres Gonzalez, from Utah, recorded videos in Spanish to post to social media, encouraging people in Los Angeles, California, to contact the missionaries if they wanted to learn more about Jesus Christ.

“It’s a little bit hard,” Elder Gonzalez said, explaining that many people around him are busy. However, he remains hopeful of being able to teach interested people the gospel. “Some of them, they really are ready. They make time, even just like five minutes.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared on social media Friday afternoon that he read the article and is proud of “Elder Gonzalez and all of our missionaries around the globe.”

Elder Cook noted that the world is changing quickly but that the purpose of missionary work in the Church has not changed.

That purpose is “to invite others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end,” he wrote.

While the purpose of missionary work remains the same, some of the recent changes to how missionaries serve include the missionary dress code policy changes in 2018 and in 2020, allowing missionaries to call home weekly in 2019, and a greater focus on sharing the gospel over social media around 2020.

More than 72,000 missionaries were serving around the world by the end of 2023, roughly 25% more than pre-pandemic.

Read the entire article at nytimes.com (it is a subscription-based website; however, accounts can be created with limited free access to some articles).

