14 videos to watch for Mother’s Day

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teaches that the family is the fundamental unit of God’s plan and that motherhood is a sacred calling.

Over the past few years, the Church has shared meaningful messages about women and mothers through videos posted on its YouTube channel and in the Gospel Library.

In honor of Mother’s Day in the United States this Sunday, May 12, here are 14 videos from the Church of Jesus Christ and the Church News about the many aspects of motherhood.

1. ‘Teachings of Women’

After his father died, President Dallin H. Oaks’ mother suffered a serious nervous breakdown. “I was almost immediately an orphan,” said President Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency.

In this Church News video posted Sept. 15, 2022, titled “Teachings of Women,” President Oaks details the influence of his grandmother during his childhood.

2. ‘The Voice of Women’

In an interview with Church News, the late President M. Russell Ballard, then-acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said councils need to include and encourage the voices of women.

“Women are a vital voice,” he said. This video posted Nov. 3, 2022, titled “The Voice of Women,” features President Ballard speaking about the need to include and listen to women in ward councils and other council settings.

3. ‘It Was Mom’

“Every heartbeat began with a mom,” said the description in this video titled, “It Was Mom,” posted May 5, 2022. “We honor the moms who accepted the sleepless nights, sticky walls, and never-ending chorus of, ‘Mom, I’m hungry!’ to raise a happy family.”

4. ‘Mothering My Family and My Community’

A video told by the mother of a baby named Welles, born with Down syndrome, is titled “Mothering My Family and My Community.”

Posted May 7, 2022, the video honors women in all situations of life as they lift and love like Jesus Christ.

5. ‘Finding Peace in Christ as a Single Parent’

As a single parent, Cardin experienced bouts of loneliness while juggling her responsibilities. She felt different from others when she attended school events or Church meetings.

But one moment turned her fears about the future to peace, as shown in this video, “Finding Peace in Christ as a Single Parent,” posted April 23, 2020.

6. ‘You are enough’

This 60-second video, titled “You Are Enough,” depicts mothers taking care of their children inside the home — laughing and crying with them — as well as mothers and women working outside the home.

Phrases of acknowledgement, validation and encouragement that first seem to be directed to the children in turn quickly apply to the women — of varying ages and circumstances — featured in the video posted on May 2, 2019.

7. ‘Just a Mom’

This video, released May 10, 2018, in celebration of Mother’s Day, reminds moms that there is no such thing as being “just a mom.”

Highlighting not only mothers in a traditional sense but also aunts, grandmothers and friends, the video serves as a reminder of the important role mothers play in society.

8. ‘Make a Mother’s Day Happy’

A video posted May 1, 2015, prompted people to post a social media with the hashtag, #TimeForMom.

“Make a Mother’s Day Happy” showed different ways from crafting and yard projects, to baking, to just spending time together, how people can express their love for their mothers.

9. ‘You Never Know How Much Good You Do’

“How many things did you get checked off your ‘to- do’ list today?” asks the description to this video, posted Sept. 18, 2014.

“You might worry about the things you never get done, but President Gordon B. Hinckley reminds us, ‘You never know how much good you do.’”

10. ‘A Mother’s Hope: Overcoming Fear Through Faith and Hope In God’

This video, posted May 12, 2013, takes from an October 2008 general conference address by then-President Dieter F. Uchtdorf when he was second counselor in the First Presidency.

When President Uchtdorf was a young child, his mother fled Germany with him and his siblings toward the end of World War II. Her example on a train ride became the message in the video, “A Mother’s Hope: Overcoming Fear Through Faith and Hope In God.”

11. ‘Mary, the Mother of Jesus’

Mary was highly favored of God and chosen to be the mother of Jesus Christ. Her humility, devotion and strength stand as a model for all Christian disciples.

This video, “Mary, the Mother of Jesus,” posted May 10, 2012, draws from Luke 1:26–35.

12. ‘Love Her Mother’

The video, “Love Her Mother,” outlines how a father can raise a happy, well-adjusted daughter in today’s increasingly toxic world.

The message posted on May 9, 2012, is taken from then-Young Women General President Elaine S. Dalton’s October 2011 general conference address.

13. ‘Motherhood: An Eternal Partnership with God’

In April 1997 general conference, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave an address titled, “Because She is a Mother.”

The video “Motherhood: An Eternal Partnership with God,” posted June 29, 2010, shares Elder Holland’s encouraging tribute to mothers who, through both challenges and accomplishments, work in partnership with God to raise His children.

14. ‘Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!’

Teenagers talk about the wonderful things their mothers do in this video from May 7, 2009, titled, “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!”

The video description said, “This Mother’s Day, let your mom know how special she is. Share this video with your mother and express your love.”