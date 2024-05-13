Latter-day Saint youths assemble new beds for Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Latter-day Saint youths assemble new beds for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

A host of Latter-day Saint teenagers came together for a JustServe community project — assembling more than 90 new beds and taking apart old ones — in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, May 11.

The 91 newly assembled beds will benefit the Las Vegas Rescue Mission while the old beds will be repurposed for children at East Valley Family Services. The beds were purchased thanks to a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to an article at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission, which started in 1970, serves hundreds of men, women and their children daily, providing approximately 30,000 meals each month.

JustServe is a website and app where nonprofit organizations list their needs and where volunteers can find service projects around them.

Heather Williams, director of development at the rescue mission, called the project an “amazing blessing” and said she is “beyond grateful” for what the youth accomplished in a short time and how it will bless lives.

“It’s been so many years trying to get all of these beds on property and to make sure that we’re serving the community as best we can,” Williams said in the article. “You can’t beat a good night’s sleep. We all know that. This has been a vital project we’ve needed for so long. Tonight our guests are going to come back, and they’re going to get to sleep on a brand-new mattress. I just know that their mood is going to change when they come back on property.”

Elder Thomas A. Thomas, an Area Seventy from Las Vegas, told the youth that serving those in need in this way is exactly what Jesus Christ would do.

“The youth will remember exactly where they were on a beautiful summer day and what they did,” he said. “And years from now they’ll identify with the mission of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. We’re grateful that we have these organizations in the community that allow us to do Christ’s work and to come here and serve these wonderful people who need this mission so much.”

Latter-day Saint youths assemble new beds for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, May 11, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints