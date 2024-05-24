Church donates $3.4 million to help improve the health of vulnerable populations in Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela

Representatives from the Church present Project HOPE, an international global health and humanitarian aid organization, with $2.3 million for healthcare, nutrition, training and equipment for migrant and vulnerable populations, during a meeting in Cucúta, Colombia, on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

During meetings held in Ecuador and Colombia, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a total of $3.4 million to Project HOPE (Health Opportunities for People Everywhere) to provide better health, nutrition, training and equipment to migrant and vulnerable populations in Colombia, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

Project HOPE is an international global health and humanitarian aid organization that strives to equip and empower local health workers and health organizations in more than 25 countries across the world, according to news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

During a meeting held in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday, May 13, Elder Nefi M. Trujillo, an Area Seventy, presented $1.1 million on behalf of the Church to Ramiro Proaño of Project HOPE.

Elder Nefi M. Trujillo, an Area Seventy, presents a check for $1.1 million on behalf of the Church to Ramiro Proaño of Project HOPE during a meeting in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday, May 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The funds will be used to provide quality care, equipment and other supplies to the more than 19,000 Venezuelan migrants residing in Ecuador. Pharmaceutical products, medicines and medical equipment will be provided for use by health professionals offering crucial basic health services, including maternal care.

More than 18,000 sanitation and hygiene kits — which include soap, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, towels and detergent — will also be distributed over the next 10 months.

In Venezuela, Project HOPE will training sessions for mothers and caregivers to develop better physical, mental and nutritional health. Funds will also provide training for health personnel and products for medical treatment of diseases and malnutrition.

During a separate meeting held in Cúcuta, Colombia, on Thursday, May 16, the Church donated an additional $2.3 million for Project HOPE. The donation will help more than 53,000 Colombians and Venezuelans by helping to provide electricity, hand-washing stations, latrines and private consultation spaces tno local health clinics.

Project HOPE’s mission is to place “power in the hands of local healthcare workers to save lives across the globe. We envision a world where everyone everywhere can access quality health care,” according to its website.

Within the last year, the Church has also partnered with the organization to open a new outpatient health clinic in Ukraine and to provide neonatal and maternal care training in Sierra Leone.