Bahraini official and Church leader meet to boost interfaith relations

In this screenshot of a post from the Official Account of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence on May 6, 2024, Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine Perkins, meet with His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

On Monday, May 6, Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy and president of the Middle East/Africa North Area, and his wife, Sister Christine Perkins, met with His Excellency Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss potential interfaith projects and initiatives.

His Excellency Al Khalifa is the undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and chair of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence.

The Church’s Middle East Newsroom reported this meeting took place in Bahrain, a kingdom known for its vibrant tapestry of religious diversity, with citizens identifying as Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and Christian.

Bahrain’s long history of coexistence is no accident; the nation has long been devoted to promoting tolerance and appreciation. Adding to this religious diversity is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — which has maintained a presence in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, for over 50 years — where members live, work and worship freely.

In an Instagram post, the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence wrote, “During the meeting, they touched on issues of common interest, and the two sides looked forward to the importance of strengthening cooperation at the regional and international levels.”

Established in 2018, the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence aims to promote “activities and events that the Center intends to organize locally and abroad to achieve the principles of coexistence and peace, in a way that helps spread the Center’s message to the world.”

At the conclusion of the trip, Elder Perkins shared his positive impressions, saying, “It was great to be in Bahrain and to learn of its history, culture and vision. The efforts of the King Hamad Center show the commitment to a true spirit of interfaith understanding.”

After Elder Perkins’ groundbreaking meeting, he and his wife met with local Church members. They shared their faith in Jesus Christ and spoke about the sacred role of Church leadership. A Q&A session followed, during which Elder and Sister Perkins answered questions from the congregation.

This meeting furthers the Church’s and Bahrain’s goals toward more interfaith dialogue. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to promote religious freedom and interreligious discussions worldwide.