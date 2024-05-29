Festival: A Youth Concert will be available on Aug. 5 and will feature songs from recent Strive to Be albums and singles, strengthening discipleship of Jesus Christ through music.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will publish a worldwide youth music festival broadcast on Aug. 5, aimed at strengthening discipleship in Jesus Christ through music.

Unlike in previous years, the pre-recorded concert titled “Festival: A Youth Concert” will not be broadcast at a specific time. While stakes are invited to participate globally on Saturday, Aug. 10, they are welcome to plan for another date that would be best for their local schedules and needs.

A letter sent out from the Priesthood and Family Department of the Church reads, “‘Festival: A Youth Concert’ is an opportunity for youth to gather and strengthen their discipleship of Jesus Christ. ‘Youth should lead out in planning and carrying out activities like ‘Festival’ (General Handbook 29.3.10).”

The letter gave suggestions to help plan the celebration, including to let the youth lead the planning process, encourage group participation, adapting the celebration for local needs, and consider both size and location of the celebration.

A playlist of songs, including music from the recent “Strive To Be” albums and singles, will be available in early July for youth to familiarize themselves with before the broadcast. Other promotional materials will also be made available at that time.

“Festival: A Youth Concert’ will be available to watch on Aug. 5 via the Church’s broadcast page and the Gospel Stream app in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

