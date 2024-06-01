Music & the Spoken Word: A symbol of friendship and peace

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Lloyd Newell each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, June 2, 2024.

These beautiful gardens are more than a collection of vibrant plants and peaceful footpaths. What you see here in the heart of Manila, Philippines, is an emblem of peace. This is the Japanese Garden at Rizal Park, which was created to promote peace between the Philippines and Japan. These two countries were once at war. But more than five decades ago, the Japanese government made a donation, and officials from both countries worked together to make this garden a symbol of friendship and forgiveness. Today it is a beloved landmark here in Manila. It celebrates not just the beauty and wonder of nature but also the beauty and wonder of forgiveness, friendship and peace.

The Japanese Garden is a living reminder that enemies don’t have to stay enemies. With some good will and good effort, enemies can become good friends. Of course, the opposite can also be true; trusted friendships, if neglected and not maintained, can weaken and wilt. In that way, you might say a friendship is a lot like a garden — it’s beautiful and inspiring, but it needs constant care.

So how do we tend and maintain relationships? First, we seek to understand each other. We strive to exercise patience and love. We try to be humble and softhearted. Such tender nurturing can keep a relationship growing. It can even turn the hard ground of hostility into a flowering garden of friendship and forgiveness.

If you wonder if this is even possible, remember this beautiful symbol of friendship and peace found here in Manila. Remember these plants and flowers, which thrive and bloom when they receive ongoing, loving care, and think of how friendship and forgiveness can blossom and grow in an atmosphere of respect and trust. Remember this Japanese-inspired bridge, which carries us over the lagoon, and think of the bridge you might build to connect with others in tolerance and forbearance.

As the prophet Isaiah so beautifully expressed, “The Lord shall comfort [us]: … he will make [our] wilderness like Eden, and [our] desert like the garden of the Lord; joy and gladness shall be found therein, thanksgiving, and the voice of melody” (see Isaiah 51:3).

Tuning in …

