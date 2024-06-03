Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, second from left, leads the audience in singing "Called to Serve" during the Latter-day Saint Baccalaureate Services for the 2024 graduating class at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, May 26, 2024.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director for the Missionary Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addressed the graduating seniors, families and underclassmen attending the United States Air Force Academy with an enthusiasm and vigor that soared during the 2024 Baccalaureate Services on Sunday, May 26.

Baccalaureate Services are a celebration that honors a graduating class. It is typically interdenominational. This special ceremony began for Latter-day Saint cadets in 2016 when Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was the first keynote speaker. It has been an ongoing tradition ever since and is one of several Baccalaureates Services held at USAFA for a variety of different religions during the Memorial Day weekend before graduation.

The Latter-day Saint Baccalaureate Service began with two graduating cadet speakers, Cadet First Class Luke N. Hughes and Cadet First Class Delia M. Cheney.

Hughes said he experienced many trials and tribulations while at USAFA, and said he referred to himself and his friends as current bushes. He related a story of a farmer who would cut down the current bushes for them to grow back “big and strong.”

“They were just cutting us down,” Hughes said, referring to his basic training and early years at the academy.

Ten of the graduating Latter-day Saint seniors of the class of 2024 take a photo with Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Peggy Kinnaird

He said that after experiencing a tough year of grades and bad decisions, he never thought he would be back to the academy, deciding to serve a full-time mission in Ukraine first.

Hughes said he felt nobody could really understand what the cadets were going through, and talking to his friends every week got him back to USAFA. There were many who showed him love through Christ’s gospel and His Church.

“The peace that I felt at institute was something I had to go back for every week,” he said.

Although he experienced many instances of harassment and trials, he said, “Here, I’ve been able to find peace in Christ.”

Hughes quoted 2 Nephi 2:2: “Thou knowest the greatness of God; and he shall consecrate thine afflictions for thy gain.”

A cadet choir sings during the Latter-day Saint Baccalaureate Services at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Peggy Kinnaird

Cheney spoke next during the baccalaureate service, saying, “I am grateful for the gospel that carried me through this place.”

Although she enjoyed her freshman year at USAFA, after serving a mission she struggled with whether she should return to the academy. She said her other friends were attending other colleges, getting married or starting families.

However, “I was rooted in the Lord’s purpose,” Cheney said.

She referred to Luke Chapter 4 in the New Testament, where the Savior establishes His mission on Earth. He preaches to the poor, heals the broken hearted and sets up liberty to them that are bruised.

“There was nothing more important than obtaining and establishing liberty,” she said.

After recounting the faithful story of the brother of Jared in The Book of Mormon, Cheney said, “I truly believe that being here is a phenomenal way to be called to the work. We have been trusted with a great work. We have been trusted in the hands of God.”

Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, left, speaks during the Latter-day Saint Baccalaureate Services for the 2024 graduating class at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Peggy Kinnaird

The keynote speaker, Elder Jackson, began by saying it was a privilege to address the cadets in the Polaris Room, a place that represents a celestial body that doesn’t move.

“There is a special place in my heart for the warriors of the rising generation,” he said.

Elder Jackson said the class of 2024 graduating cadets is a great group of individuals who are full of collective achievements and are multi-faceted and well-rounded. While it may be said that USAFA is the best experience, “don’t believe it, the best is yet to come.”

Elder Jackson said that, as a physician, he could expound on the daily magnificence of the human body and its ability to shape its own destiny. However, what sets human beings apart is the ability to utilize life’s lessons.

The most important things are taught outside of books, he said.

“The greatest Teacher of all time drew upon the world around Him to make His instructions more clear,” said Elder Jackson.

The Latter-day Saint Baccalaureate Services for the 2024 graduating class at the United States Air Force Academy is held in Polaris Hall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Peggy Kinnaird

He said that the quality of life is more dependent on how we learn lessons from our lives, and although a chosen profession can be a means to an end, “your mission is the art of living and the essence of living.”

Elder Jackson said the cadets have already developed many skills, “but above all else, I hope you have deeply experienced the lessons of being disciples of Christ.”

He expressed the importance of learning cooperation, goal setting, self-mastery, listening and the art of cultivating genuine friendships.

“You have been given the chance to develop your characters,” Elder Jackson said. “These messages are the take-home messages to last you throughout your life.”

He recounted an old proverb of the difference between a vulture and a hummingbird. The vulture focuses on what is rotting and what is dead, while the hummingbird looks for beauty.

“I hope each of you finds exactly what you are looking for,” said Elder Jackson.

A graduate shakes the hand of Elder William K. Jackson, General Authority Seventy, at the Latter-day Saint Baccalaureate Services for the 2024 graduating class at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. | Peggy Kinnaird

Cadet First Class Jared E. Barney, a senior graduating in aeronautical engineering, said he enjoyed Elder Jackson’s talk and “how much wisdom he’s gained from life experiences, and his passion and desire to convey that to us. I’d like to be able to achieve some of his wisdom that he has gained over the years.”

Barney also said when talking about his fellow Latter-day Saint USAFA graduates, “You won’t find a happier group of people to be here other than the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Cadet First Class Sydney K. Heyborne, from Meridian, Idaho, and a senior graduating in space operations, said what stood out to her during Elder Jackson’s address was the importance of remembering what is important.

“Despite all the facts we have learned, what’s really most important is learning to love each other and having lasting relationships,” she said.