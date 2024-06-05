Volunteers help people learn about their family history at the FamilySearch booth at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For the second year in a row, FamilySearch participated in the Buenos Aires Argentina International Book Fair, one of the most important literary events in the Spanish-speaking world.

At the event, FamilySearch representatives helped more than 50,000 visitors with an interest in family history and genealogy.

An article about FamilySearch’s involvement was posted May 29 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

At the 48th edition of the Buenos Aires International Book Fair, held between April 25 and May 13, FamilySearch offered attendees the opportunity to discover and explore their family trees, access historical records and receive personalized attention from 370 volunteers serving at the FamilySearch booth in the fair’s main pavilion.

Carlos Cantero, FamilySearch manager for the South America South Area, said the impact of the event is “impressive.” He said many of the visitors left the FamilySearch booth with “tears of joy, having found connections to their family through new data and historical photographs.” He also expressed gratitude for the volunteers, who “donated so many hours of their time as well as talents to serve others.”

From left to right: Carlos Cantero, FamilySearch manager for the South America South Area, Marisol Rivera, Pablo Schpilman and Saul Guerrero at the FamilySearch booth at the Buenos Aires International Book Fair in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of the FamilySearch experience, visitors could journey back in time by dressing in period clothing to take a photo on a replica boat, reliving the experience of ancestors arriving in the country by boat.

“At this fair, we are presenting the collection of entry records for passengers arriving to Argentina, and which was digitalized in full, having closed an agreement with the National General Archive,” said Pablo Schpilman, FamilySearch’s engagement manager for the South America South Area.

FamilySearch also held a series of workshops and conferences with local and international experts, covering various topics and offering practical advice on how to utilize FamilySearch’s digital tools and preserve family history for future generations. Classes on the importance of getting to know personal roots and how to obtain Italian and Spanish citizenship were also provided.

Learn more about FamilySearch at familysearch.org.