Paying tribute to fathers and their fundamental role on Father’s Day

A father carries his son on his shoulders in a new video message from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, 2024.

A new message from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pays tribute to fathers and their fundamental role in the plan of happiness.

The Church posted a video on social media on Sunday, June 16, with the voice of Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from his April 2016 general conference talk, “Fathers.”

“For men, fatherhood exposes us to our own weaknesses and our need to improve. Fatherhood requires sacrifice, but it is a source of incomparable satisfaction, even joy,” Elder Christofferson said in the talk and in the new video.

He shared that the ultimate model is Heavenly Father, who so loved His children that He gave His only Begotten Son.

Said Elder Christofferson: “I know you wish you were a more perfect father. I know I wish I were. Even so, despite our limitations, let us press on. Let us lay aside the exaggerated notions of individualism and autonomy in today’s culture and think first of the happiness and well-being of others. Surely, despite our inadequacies, our Heavenly Father will magnify us and cause our simple efforts to bear fruit.”

The Friend posted a message on its Facebook and Instagram accounts, saying: “Happy Father’s Day! Thank you to all the men of God who work hard to serve their families and be a righteous example to their children. You are valued.”

The post is a video with images of fathers carrying their children, swinging them, playing with them, teaching them and working alongside them.

“Fathers are fundamental in the divine plan of happiness,” the video begins, drawing from another portion of Elder Christofferson’s general conference message.

The video continues with more of Elder Christofferson’s message, in which he cites “The Family Proclamation.”

“We believe that ‘by divine design, fathers are to preside over their families in love and righteousness and are responsible to provide the necessities of life and protection for their families,’” he said. “We believe that in their complementary family duties, ‘fathers and mothers are obligated to help one another as equal partners.’ We believe that far from being superfluous, fathers are unique and irreplaceable.”

The message continues: “The perfect, divine expression of fatherhood is our Heavenly Father. His character and attributes include abundant goodness and perfect love. His work and glory are the development, happiness and eternal life of His children.”

The Relief Society Worldwide account also shared excerpts of Elder Christofferson’s same talk, including, “Perhaps the most essential of a father’s work is to turn the hearts of his children to their Heavenly Father.”

Examples of fathers in the scriptures

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on social media on Sunday, June 16, about how there are many powerful examples of righteous fathers in the scriptures.

One of these is King Benjamin, the father to three sons, who “caused that they should be taught in all the language of his fathers, that thereby they might become men of understanding; and that they might know concerning the prophecies which had been spoken by the mouths of their fathers, which were delivered them by the hand of the Lord,” (Mosiah 1:2).

And in Alma 19:16, Abish was “converted unto the Lord for many years, on account of a remarkable vision of her father.”

Said Elder Bednar, “I am grateful for faithful men, who as devoted disciples of Jesus Christ, diligently love, teach, and provide Christlike examples for family members, friends and associates.”

2 fathers share their experiences

In the week leading up to Father’s Day, the Church posted a video on Facebook titled “A Father’s Love,” sharing the story of a father named Trevor.

Trevor says he never thought that the greatest thing that would happen to him would be because of his children.

“The love I feel from them is constant, it’s always there, which to me is how God loves us,” he said.

In another video on the Church’s account, a father named Nobanza explains how much he has learned about his Father in Heaven through being a father himself.

He says: “Fatherhood, I believe, is the most wonderful experience a man can have during his mortal life. ... I can’t think of anything that could be in the way when I have my Father in Heaven backing me up.”

