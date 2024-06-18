Interfaith volunteer opportunities bring community together

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and members of the Zion Baptist Church stand together after cleaning a vandalized building on May 25, 2024, in Rowlett, Texas.

Two neighboring churches in Rowlett, Texas, have worked together to unite their community through friendship and service. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Zion Baptist Church have joined forces to build their community through food distributions, musical events and service.

The two churches participate in a semimonthly food distribution effort to help people in need. They attend each other’s Christmas events and travel together to sing Christmas carols at a local health and rehabilitation center.

Last month, 40 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a service project with the Zion Baptist Church — cleaning out a multiuse building severely damaged by vandalism.

Volunteers greet each other before a food distribution event at the Zion Baptist Church in Rowlett, Texas, on Nov. 11, 2023. | Kylee Lyons

Bishop Kenneth Holland of the Rockwell 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, remembered when his congregation first officially connected with the Zion Baptist Church. A year or so after Bishop Holland’s congregation moved into a building kitty-corner to Zion Baptist Church, two women from the Zion Baptist Church invited him and his congregation to their community block party.

“They saw how big our youth group was,” Bishop Holland recalled in a written statement, and were “amazed that there were so many youth.” Bishop Holland gave his contact information to the women, who delivered it to Senior Pastor Dayvid Griggs of Zion Baptist Church. Since that time, the two churches have coordinated to serve their communities together.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and members of the Zion Baptist Church gather for prayer before a food distribution event on Nov. 11, 2023, in Rowlett, Texas. | Tamisha White

“Zion Baptist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have come together in faith, unity, trust and commitment to serve others and make a positive impact in our community while staying true to our faith and belief in Jesus Christ,” Pastor Griggs said in a statement about faith and service. “When doing so, the Kingdom of God is expanded and glorified.”

Before the two churches began their collaboration, the Zion Baptist Church hosted a monthly food distribution event. As the churches came together to help their community, the food distribution event was able to expand to twice monthly. Additionally, the congregations have hosted a Thanksgiving food basket distribution and a Christmas food basket.

Volunteers pose as they advertise the free food distribution event in Rowlett, Texas, to passing cars on Nov 11, 2023. | Kylee Lyons

“They have become my friends, and my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ,” Bishop Holland said. “When we see each other, we hug like we are seeing family, because we realize we are family. When we first started meeting, we agreed that we want all to know that, though we are two different churches, we all still have one common belief that brings us together, and that is Jesus Christ.”

The two congregations now serve together distributing food on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Those in need of food assistance are invited to go to Zion Baptist Church in Rowlett at 10 a.m. those days to receive food assistance.