Assembling hygiene kits and painting fences teach youth how to love their neighbors

Youth in the Henderson Nevada Anthem Hills Stake paint the fencing around the Anthem Hills skate park on April 27, 2024.

Before youth in the Henderson Nevada Anthem Hills Stake began their service project to paint fences in a city park, Rowan Bringhurst was afraid not enough people would even show up to get the project done.

The young man helped plan his stake’s activity in April for Global Youth Service Day — and quickly learned that there was no need to worry.

“I was amazed at the amount of loving people that showed up to serve their community and the Lord,” Rowan said. Many were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and many were friends of the Church.

“Everyone worked hard and laughed hard too, it was so much fun,” he remembered. “To me service is one of the best ways to come together as God’s children.”

Youth in the Henderson Nevada Anthem Hills Stake paint the fencing around the Anthem Hills skate park on April 27, 2024. | Andrea MacKay

Stake leaders said the city of Henderson was thrilled to see how many youth and their friends came to paint the fences and areas around the Anthem Hills skate park on April 27.

Noah Wise, with Henderson’s parks and recreation department, was grateful for the teamwork and effort by all those involved.

“The skate park fencing now looks great, and many people who frequent the park have commented on how great the finished project looks,” Wise said. “I am very grateful to say I was able to be a part of this project and help out where I could and work with such great team of individuals.”

One of the youth, Matthew Howarth, said he loved seeing how many people showed up on a Saturday morning to help in the community — and he said he had a great experience.

“Service is one of the most fulfilling things you can do. It makes you feel good inside,” Matthew said.

Youth in the Henderson Nevada Anthem Hills Stake paint the fencing around the Anthem Hills skate park on April 27, 2024. | Andrea MacKay

Said Susie Bragonje: “I think service is just helping people out. ... I would do something like this again.”

And Devri Chappell added: “Service means bringing people together through a common purpose, having a good time and making a difference.”

Youth assemble hygiene kits for refugees in need

On April 27 in Las Vegas, 300 youth from Unity Christian Center and the Las Vegas Nevada Tule Springs Stake gathered together to serve.

They made 500 hygiene kits for Catholic Charities and wrote 500 notes for Blessings for Backpacks. The youth also attended rotations with mini-classes on goal setting and fostering peacemaking skills.

Unity Christian Church Minister Laquieta Cooks remarked on seeing all the youth working together.

“Every single day presents us with an opportunity of choice to follow Christ, to follow closer, to follow with greater commitment and sincere intent,” Cooks said. “Working together on this project as followers of Jesus was an opportunity to follow Him.”

Another group of youth also worked to create hygiene kits for those in need. Around 20 youth in the Hardman Farms 2nd Ward in the Lehi Utah Cold Spring Ranch Stake assembled hygiene kits to aid refugees in communities throughout Utah.

Through a community donation drive, they collected bars of soap, deodorant, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, wash clothes and other items. Then, they assembled more than 100 kits on April 24 to be distributed.

Toothpaste and toothbrushes are collected for hygiene kits to aid refugees in the community during a youth service project in Lehi, Utah, on April 24, 2024. | Nathanael W. Chung

Bishopric first counselor Nathanael W. Chung said the project taught the youth to look beyond their own needs and to reach out to others in meaningful ways just like the Savior.

And in the process, both the givers and the receivers were blessed.

“For the youth, participating in a service project like this offers an invaluable opportunity to develop empathy, learn the importance of service and strengthen their sense of community and purpose,” he said. “For the recipients, it means receiving not only tangible support but also a profound sense of being welcomed and valued in their new community. The interactions and assistance provided by the youth help to build bridges of understanding and friendship.”

Chung said the service project embodied the two great commandments: loving God and loving one’s neighbor. By serving those in need, the youth demonstrated their love for God through their actions — and showed their love of their neighbors by offering their time, effort and compassion.

Youth in the Hardman Farms 2nd Ward show some of the hygiene kit supplies they assembled to go to refugees in the community during a service project in Lehi, Utah, on April 24, 2024. | Nathanael W. Chung

He said the project was a remarkable experience for everyone involved, and while the youth grew closer as a group, they also learned that service is not just an occasional activity but a way of life.

The project also inspired others in the community to get involved and continue supporting refugees and other vulnerable populations.

“It’s a testament to the strength and compassion of our youth and the enduring principles of our faith,” Chung said.