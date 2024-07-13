Levi Idoko, the local government WASH coordinator, and other members from the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee access drinking water from the newly installed water tap in the Ukwuinyi community, Enugu state, Nigeria, in August 2023.

With a desire to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ and live the two great commandments, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints engaged in 4,119 humanitarian projects in 191 countries and territories in 2023, with $1.36 billion in expenditures, according the annual Caring for Those in Need 2023 Summary.

The Church and its members strive to care for those in need as Christ did during His mortal ministry. Through volunteer service, collaborations with organizations, and donations, the Church provides worldwide aid and service to all of God’s children with the hope of building self-reliance.

The greatest growth in the Church’s work to care for those in need is taking place through humanitarian outreach. Through funding and commodities, the Church supports thousands of humanitarian projects. These projects benefit millions of God’s children across the world, without regard to race, nationality, or religious affiliation.

Worldwide aid

921 women and children projects

601 health care projects

530 food security projects

415 emergency relief projects

206 clean water, hygiene and sanitation projects

64 mobility projects

A donation of 13 wheelchairs helps patients at the Dra. Adriana Rebaza Flores National Rehabilitation Institute in Chorrillos, Peru, on April 26, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Health care and mobility

25,786 wheelchairs donated

29 vision projects

73 maternal and newborn care projects

A child in Haiti enjoys a nutritious school meal. | Theresa Piorr, World Food Programme

Feeding the hungry

530 food security projects

71 nutrition projects

Projects implemented in 94 countries

A new water tap in a Gicumbi District, Rwanda, community provides clean water. | Water for People

Clean water and sanitation

112 clean water projects

94 sanitation and hygiene projects

Projects implemented throughout 73 countries

Volunteers pick up supplies to assist with hurricane relief in Florida. | The Churf

Emergency relief

415 emergency relief projects

94 countries aided

113 emergency projects aiding displaced persons

What leaders say

“The two great commandments can guide us: first, to love God, and, second, to love our neighbor. We show our love by serving.” — President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, “What We Are Learning and Will Never Forget,” April 2021 general conference

“When we are engaged in service to others, we think less about ourselves, and the Holy Ghost can more readily come to us and help us in our lifelong quest to have the gift of charity bestowed upon us.” — President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, “Inspired Ministering,” April 2018 general conference

“Who is our neighbor? Everyone is our neighbor. ... We reach out to everyone, whatever their circumstances may be, wherever they may be from, whatever race or religion. We’re here to bless everyone that we can bless.” — Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, Church News interview

SOURCE: Caring for Those in Need: 2023 Summary

